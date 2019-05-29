SOLD.com Partners with HomeAdvisor to Offer Home Improvement Services to Home Sellers

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLD.com, the first-of-its-kind educational resource and proprietary recommendation engine for homeowners researching and evaluating the many ways to buy and sell a home, today announced a partnership with HomeAdvisor, the premier service connecting consumers with home improvement professionals in the United States. This new partnership will offer homeowners a more inclusive home selling experience by integrating HomeAdvisor’s leading home improvement marketplace experience with the SOLD.com website and process.

According to a recent survey by SOLD.com, preparing a home for the market is the most stressful part of selling a home, outweighing financial considerations associated with moving and the anxiety of moving itself.

“Understanding that home improvement is a major pain point for our customers preparing to sell fueled our commitment to finding a partner like HomeAdvisor,” said Matt Woods, President of SOLD.com. “Our goal is to simplify the home selling journey by providing homeowners with the education and professional resources that can best help them achieve their goals. That journey starts well before the For-Sale sign gets planted in the front yard.”

Through SOLD.com’s free service, homeowners will not only find the best method to sell their homes on SOLD.com, they’ll also receive an in-home consultation and evaluation of listing-readiness of the home. Through this partnership, home sellers will now have a pricing guide of home improvement costs and the ability to connect with top-rated pros who can make necessary improvements.

“We are excited to partner with SOLD.com. They are an innovative company whose approach is complementary to our own, matching consumers to the professionals who can help them,” said Scott Weigel, Vice President, Business Development with HomeAdvisor. “Our pros will be there to help SOLD.com’s customers prep their homes prior to listing, resolve projects that might arise during a home inspection, and again as sellers buy new homes and seek to do improvements on their new property.”

About SOLD.com

SOLD.com is the first-of-its-kind free, unbiased, educational resource and comparison engine for consumers researching the best method to buy and sell their homes. The SOLD.com platform aggregates disruptive real estate services and top local brokers in one place to inform and educate users about the many options available to them. SOLD.com then uses its proprietary technology and personal concierge services to analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences – to provide users with a free and unbiased recommendation for the most efficient, cost-effective route to buying or selling a home.

For more information, please visit https://www.SOLD.com/.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor’s on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).