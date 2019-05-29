Five Guys Chooses Goby to Automate Accounts Payable and Create Operational Savings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Guys, the international handcrafted burgers and fries restaurant, has chosen Goby, an AP Automation platform, to streamline, automate, and optimize their utility bill workflows and processes at nearly 500 Five Guys locations across North America.

Goby’s invoice automation solutions provide a single cloud-based tool to automate Five Guys’ utility bill management process. Goby’s software is a particular advantage when applied to utility bill data which is notoriously more complex than other bills. It provides complete data capture with an extremely high degree of data integrity and a systematic analysis of performance.

Five Guys will achieve rapid ROI through tangible operational savings:

Automated processes through intelligent data acquisition, capture, extraction, and coding of invoice data from any format Improved visibility into utility bill management performance and insights into opportunities for improvements and savings Validated, trustworthy data and automated identification of billing errors and usage outliers Mitigated risk of late fees and opportunity for early-pay discounts with streamlined approval workflows and notifications Scalable automation capabilities that will continue to support Five Guys as they grow and expand

“We chose Goby’s cloud-based technology suite for its sophisticated utility bill management process, which will replace the time-consuming, manual tasks our accounts payable team members previously dealt with,” says Larry Hart, V.P. Finance and Accounting at Five Guys. “This will empower our team with trustworthy data and allow them to focus more on value-add projects; their user-friendly interface will increase productivity and visibility into our utility bill management processes, dramatically transforming our utility bill process and reporting capabilities.”

“This is a great opportunity to introduce cutting-edge technology that will streamline and simplify operations at one of America’s favorite burger chains,” says Chris Happ, CEO of Goby. “We’re proud to add this highly-admired brand to our portfolio and excited for them to begin their enterprise data automation journey.”

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high quality burgers and fries in a clean, no frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and with the help of loyal franchisees, Five Guys has expanded from five to nearly 1600 locations worldwide. Five Guys continues to be awarded “Best” Burger across various markets and ZAGAT Survey said "there are no better burgers.” For more information, visit www.fiveguys.com.

About Goby

Goby is an Accounts Payable and ESG Solutions platform. Its users save time, mitigate risks, and increase ROI with powerful invoice automation, workflows, and analytics. Founded in 2008, Goby has 50 employees and hundreds of clients across the globe. In 2015, Goby raised $5M in series A funding, backed by Toronto-based GreenSoil Building Innovation Fund (GBIF), with participation from existing investor, Second Century Ventures, the venture arm of the National Association of Realtors. Learn more at http://www.gobyinc.com/.

