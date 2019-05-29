Virtual, Inc. Builds Its Professional Society Client Base

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc. announced today the signing of two professional societies representing the healthcare and payment industries. Virtual’s new clients include the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS) and the Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet). Virtual is the leading provider of professional and consulting services to technology consortia, business and trade associations and scientific professional societies.

“Professional organizations have the potential to not only influence industries but also change the world,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual Inc. “At Virtual, we provide these organizations with the expertise, skills and services they need to fulfill their mission and make a difference. We look forward to partnering with both of these forward-looking societies to help them fulfill their potential and change the world.”

About the Professional Societies

NACNS is the professional association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. The organization aims to advance the expertise and value of clinical nurse specialists within the healthcare industry. The association represents more than 70,000 clinical nurse specialists working in hospitals and health systems, clinics and ambulatory settings and colleges and universities.

Wnet is the premier professional organization for women in payments. The organization aims to help women in the payments industry achieve greater personal success, influence and professional parity. The organization provides world-class national and regional programming, networking opportunities and mentorship programs to members from all areas of the payments industry.

