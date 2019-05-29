California Institute of Integral Studies Selects Ellucian Cloud Solutions for Data Initiative

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced a new engagement with California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) to modernize the entire student life cycle from recruitment to graduation. Ellucian Colleague®, Ellucian CRM Advise, Ellucian Analytics, Ellucian Workflow and Ellucian Payment Center by TouchNet will support a university-wide initiative to transform the way students, faculty and staff access, interact with, manage and share data.

CIIS will establish a single source of data using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment of Ellucian Colleague and Ellucian Ethos. The institution looks to achieve data integration across departments and its various solutions—streamlining the flow of data, reducing manual processes, and allowing faculty and administration to make more insightful, data-informed decisions. A SaaS deployment will allow CIIS to easily access the most current application releases and advanced functions while offering greater flexibility, a modern user experience and more robust business continuity capabilities. With Colleague, students will have access to mobile-friendly tools allowing them to conduct their school business from any device and giving them increased visibility into their journey to graduation.

“Data is essential to every interaction between CIIS students, faculty and staff,” said Judie Wexler, President of California Institute of Integral Studies. “Implementing this solution set from Ellucian will be a huge step forward in offering students faster responses, a unified view of their degree path and its financial implications, as well as providing deep analytics-based insights for staff. These improvements will, in turn, facilitate expanded enrollments and growth in both tuition and non-tuition revenue.”

Additionally, CIIS will use CRM Advise to identify cross-departmental data for advisors leading to more personalized communications and experiences for current students. The institution will leverage Ellucian Analytics to surface data in a way that enables informed decision-making driving student success, institutional growth, and operational efficiency. And Ellucian Workflow will improve efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining outdated business processes across the institution.

“CIIS joins a growing community of Ellucian Colleague cloud institutions who are harnessing the power of their data in the cloud to create more impactful experiences for students, faculty, and staff,” said Ellucian President and CEO, Laura Ipsen. “Ellucian’s unified digital platform unlocks vast opportunities for growth, efficiencies, and strategic insight, and will serve as a foundation for continued innovation at CIIS. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”

About CIIS

California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) is an internationally recognized leader in integral education. CIIS has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s, and doctoral degrees in a variety of academic programs in its schools of Consciousness and Transformation, Professional Psychology and Health, Undergraduate Studies, and American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (ACTCM). In addition, CIIS hosts a vibrant art exhibition program through The Arts at CIIS and offers a dynamic array of events through its Public Programs division, including workshops, lectures, and certificate programs. The University provides affordable mental health and acupuncture services to the San Francisco Bay Area through its ten award-winning clinics. CIIS is accredited by the Western Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM).

About Ellucian

Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.

Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.

Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.