Sansoro Health Announces Partnership with OpiSafe

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sansoro Health, Inc., a pioneer in health care data integration, is pleased to announce its partnership with OpiSafe, a leader in the development of platforms and services that help health care providers and government agencies address the country’s ongoing opioid epidemic.

In the U.S., drug overdoses killed more than 70,000 people in 2017 and opiates are primarily to blame. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 percent of drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved opioids. In addition to heroin and prescription opioid abuse, overdose death rates linked to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, rose by more than 45 percent from 2016.

“At OpiSafe, our mission is to deliver state of the art clinical decision support to prescribers who consider prescribing opioids for pain or addiction. Connecting data available through PDMPs, urinalysis and analytics platforms to information stored in electronic health records enables prescribers to make better prescribing decisions in less time,” said Chris Ennis, CTO at OpiSafe. “With Sansoro Health's Emissary, OpiSafe practices will now have the ability to seamlessly integrate our platform into their workflow. Both OpiSafe and Sansoro Health embrace innovation to better handle pain, reduce opioid misuse and ultimately improve outcomes for millions of Americans.”

The award-winning OpiSafe platform was designed to comprehensively manage the opioid response for providers, patients, first responders and more. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., OpiSafe serves customers in 50 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. OpiSafe partners with several state and federal agencies to increase access to state-funded prescription drug monitoring programs and lifesaving overdose prevention tools.

“The team at OpiSafe is delivering new cutting-edge technologies that enable more effective and efficient approaches to addressing the opioid crisis,” said Dave Levin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Sansoro Health. “Their focus on leveraging robust clinical data sources and streamlined workflows make them an excellent match for Sansoro’s integration solutions.”

Sansoro’s Emissary, a universal API platform, is used by health IT innovators across the health care industry. It facilitates real-time data exchange between applications and EHRs, allowing innovators to build the leading-edge tools that providers need for monitoring patients, managing the clinical environment, and ensuring that data flows securely.

Sansoro believes that bringing interoperability and data analytics to the opioid epidemic can provide valuable information to health care facilities and help them provide better care to those struggling with addiction. In this partnership with OpiSafe, Sansoro is proud to work with a company that is providing an innovative solution to manage opioid response.

Sansoro Health provides powerful, one-stop integration solutions for enterprise health technology leaders so they can rapidly deploy and scale innovative solutions. Health IT innovators leverage Emissary®, Sansoro Health’s award-winning software platform, to install swiftly, deliver robust functionality, and slash integration resources. Sansoro Health believes deeply in the power of innovation and collaboration to usher in the next generation of health care. To learn how Emissary creates integration at the speed of innovation, visit sansorohealth.com.