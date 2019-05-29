Akumina, in Partnership with Avanade, Announces New FLIGHT Offering to Help Organizations Rapidly Launch Modern Digital Workplace Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GARTNER DIGITAL WORKPLACE SUMMIT – Akumina, the employee experience platform (EXP) powering personalized digital employee experiences, in partnership with Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem, today unveiled FLIGHT, a new offering that makes it easy for large organizations to take the first steps in launching a branded digital workplace experience to advance their modern digital workplace transformation program. The announcement comes ahead of the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, taking place May 29-30, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

In today’s hypercompetitive marketplace, business leaders understand the value of delivering employee experiences that create competitive advantage, but a lack of consensus, fragmented budgets and limited expertise prevent many companies from executing their vision. FLIGHT leverages Avanade’s global network of Digital Innovation Studios to help businesses quickly set up Akumina’s innovative employee experience platform. FLIGHT balances strategy with time-sensitive execution, quickly adapting to evolving user needs and creating a value map to guide the next innovation in just seven weeks.

“Many enterprise digital workplace initiatives fail or are never launched because stakeholders are unclear how their employee experience will create competitive advantage and are intimidated at the timelines and budget required to get to the first release,” said Florin Rotar, Avanade Modern Workplace Executive. “By delivering value quickly and incrementally, FLIGHT gives companies the clarity and confidence required to accelerate their journey.”

Akumina’s flagship software platform, which powers FLIGHT, recently rolled out new capabilities that enable businesses to quickly configure core capabilities, such as search and workflow, to create personalized experiences for every employee at launch. FLIGHT benefits from the new Experience Builder, Persona Builder, and Impersonation Engine to democratize and streamline how users create and manage individual widgets or full-blown experiences. The EXP platform allows for better targeting of experiences based on employee roles and objectives, enabling users to create content once and deliver it to different audiences across a multitude of canvases – such as Office 365, Azure, AWS, iOS & Android. This capability allows every employee to consume their personalized experience anywhere, on any device, and in any language.

“There’s no better delivery partner for FLIGHT than Avanade, with its 19-year track record of helping clients tap into the Microsoft ecosystem, responsible for the successful delivery of thousands of modern workplace transformation programs.,” said David Maffei, President of Akumina. “We’re looking forward to helping large organizations dip their toes into the digital transformation waters so they can realize the value of investing in the employee experience and identify new opportunities to improve employee engagement and productivity.”

Akumina, Accenture, and Avanade will be discussing FLIGHT at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit at booth #’s 117 and 201. Stop by for more information or visit www.akumina.com/flight.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 36,000 professionals in 24 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

About Akumina

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help every employee in every role work smarter, not harder. By offering a customizable, brandable and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device. Akumina’s customers include Big Lots, GlaxoSmithKline, MetLife, the Boston Red Sox and the United States Department of Defense. To learn more visit www.akumina.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.