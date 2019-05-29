Toro and Revolution's New Exclusive Drip Tape Recycling Service

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toro is pleased to announce a new exclusive drip tape recycling service in California. The on-farm pick-up service is now available to all Toro growers with qualifying Toro drip tape purchases. The service is a result of Toro’s ongoing commitment to help farmers maximize production with efficient, sustainable drip irrigation practices. The service is offered in partnership with the Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s innovator award winner, Revolution, a national leader in agricultural plastic recycling with operations throughout the United States. Most recently, they have acquired and expanded an ag plastics recycling facility in Salinas, California, to better serve local growers.

“Recycling has become difficult for many growers because plastic recyclers in Asia have effectively closed their doors to foreign recycling,” says Ralf San Jose, director of marketing for Toro’s agricultural business. “This created a recycling challenge in the United States and other countries, making it nearly impossible for many growers to recycle their drip irrigation plastic. Thanks to Toro’s new and exclusive recycling service with Revolution, Toro growers in California now have a reliable and sustainable outlet for their used drip tape.”

Toro’s drip tape recycling service is a part of a completely closed-loop production process. Rather than sending the plastic waste to a landfill, Revolution picks up the used drip tape, cleans it, and makes recycled polyethylene resin. Toro then uses this recycled resin in other drip irrigation products, ensuring sustainable and responsible environmental practices.

“Between global recycling changes and a market shift toward single-use drip tape, Toro’s drip irrigation recycling service puts Toro growers at a real advantage. And with Revolution’s service and truck fleet, field prep is easy and pickup turnaround time is fast,” says Sky Anderson, product manager for Toro.

This program extends a three-year recycling relationship between Toro and Revolution. “Toro and Revolution are attempting something that has never been accomplished with drip irrigation in the United States,” says Louis Vasquez, vice president and general manager for Revolution. “Creating a closed-loop system in which single-use drip tape can be recycled and made into drip products again versus sent to the landfills.”

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. More at: www.toro.com.

About Revolution

Revolution believes in better plastics that help preserve the environment. Through its revolutionary manufacturing, collection and recycling systems, Revolution provides truly sustainable products to its customers in the agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. Their brands include Delta Plastics, Revolution Bag, Rodeo and Command. The focus in all areas is to create a closed loop system and use as much postconsumer resin as possible in all products manufactured. For more information, visit www.revolutionplastics.com.