Latest Destination Expansion Gives AVOXI the World’s Largest Virtual Phone Number Coverage Area

ATLANTA & CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVOXI, a global provider of cloud contact center software for business, announced a major expansion to its virtual number availability within its software platform. The latest release included local and toll free business numbers in 41 countries and expands AVOXI’s virtual phone number inventory across 160 countries, a new global benchmark.

“ It is core to our mission to offer the most destinations available for use in our software platform - this latest expansion represents strong execution by the team on our strategic plan,” comments David Wise, Founder and CEO of AVOXI. “ We continue to focus on expanding to best help our customers connect to their customers globally, seamlessly and instantly.”

The latest destination expansion includes coverage in several popular service locations in North America and Europe, as well as first-time availability in just under 20 countries. You can find AVOXI’s complete coverage area on the company’s virtual number page. According to customer requests received by AVOXI, the most anticipated business numbers made available in the new release include:

New Delhi, India Seoul, South Korea Islamabad, Pakistan Saint Petersburg, Russia Osaka, Japan Lagos, Nigeria Davao, Philippines Leicester, United Kingdom Liechtenstein Toll Free Nairobi, Kenya

AVOXI’s Chief Operating Officer Barbara Dondiego provided insight on the company’s go forward direction, “ AVOXI has continued to see strong growth for 36 months in major markets like the US, Canada, and the UK. In the past 12 months - we are seeing growth trends and customer interest in emerging markets across Africa and Asia. Over the past year we expanded coverage to include the top emerging markets, starting with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and The Next Eleven. We now cover 95% of the countries recognized by the United Nations.”

About AVOXI:

Serving more than 3000 global contact centers, AVOXI is the leading provider of cloud communications services and virtual numbers that allow companies of all sizes and in a range of vertical industries to enhance the experience they provide to their customers. For more information, visit www.avoxi.com.