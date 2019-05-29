Octo Wins a Five-Year, $11M Contract to Support Core Mission Systems that Deepens Its Relationship With the Army

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo Consulting Group today announced it has been awarded a five-year, $11 million contract with the U.S. Army to operate and maintain its Property Book Unit Supply Enhanced (PBUSE) enterprise software application. This system provides an efficient way to maintain accountable records for Government Assets and Total Asset Visibility. PBUSE is a custom, classified, enduring legacy system that integrates commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and software to sustain Army and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) property book accountability and unit-level logistics functionality. This includes real-time asset visibility, administrative adjustment reports, military standard requisitioning and issue procedures transactions, component management, and organizational and individual equipment records management.

With this win, Octo deepens its relationship with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS), supporting the Product Lead Logistics Information Systems (PL LIS), and expands its software development and infrastructure business into another mission-critical defense business system. “We are ecstatic to be working with the Army on this project. We believe our modernization focus will greatly enhance the PBUSE system, which is a core mission system within the Army,” said Jim Vant, Octo’s Executive Vice President for Defense and Intelligence.

“We are thrilled the Army selected Octo for this work and to continue our growth within and support to the Army,” said Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani. “This represents an exciting foray into a new area of the Army and the Fort Lee community.” This win adds a Richmond office to Octo’s expanding national presence, which also includes Boston, St. Louis, Dayton, Ohio, and several offices in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area.

About Octo Consulting Group

A premier provider of technology solutions, Octo empowers federal agencies to modernize faster. Our combination of technical innovation and pragmatic execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms service delivery. We specialize in scalable Agile software development, user experience design, and cloud engineering solutions to improve, modernize, and optimize government IT systems. Known for challenging the status quo and continually exploring new ways to deliver value, our superior outcomes are the result of our collaborative analytical approach and partnering with our customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo builds flexible solutions that evolve as missions change, delivering results that last. Learn more at octoconsulting.com.