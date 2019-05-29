Knovva Academy Partners with Government of Mexico to Offer Leadership Summit for Mexican Youth

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 18, 2019, Knovva Academy, in partnership with the Government of Mexico, the Ministry of Labor and the Consejo Coordinador Empresarial, successfully conducted the inaugural Jóvenes Líderes en Acción, or Youth Leadership Day of Action (YLDA). Held at the prestigious Tecnológico de Monterrey university in Mexico City, the YLDA brought together 150 students from around the country in a summit designed to prepare Mexico’s youth to be successful in the modern workforce.

The YLDA represented a tri-sector collaboration in educational programming. The Mexican government, selected students with exceptional potential to join the day’s events. Mexico’s Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde Luján, delivered the opening keynote. The Tecnológico de Monterrey, often called the “MIT of Mexico”, hosted the event at its Santa Fe campus.

Knovva Academy, the leader in blended learning and experiential learning for global youth, created the curriculum based on its prominent Model G20 events. Combining intensive instruction in 21st-century skills with hands-on workshops, the program empowered its 18-24 year-old participants with both academic knowledge and practical training.

Students who attended the YLDA gained the opportunity to:

Engage in a series of challenges and scenarios familiar to the workplace in a supportive, collaborative environment

Practice leadership, decision-making, and teamwork in the context of enhancing interview skills and employability

Learn effective problem-solving strategies and an understanding of frameworks for navigating situations in the workplace

Recognize themselves as resources not only to their country, but to each other as they cultivated an exchange of knowledge, perspective, personal and social agency

“The Jóvenes Líderes en Acción inspired and enabled the youth of Mexico to face the challenges of a dynamic, global economy,” remarked Mexican Labor Secretary, Luisa María Alcalde Luján. “It was an honor to participate in such a ground-breaking event and see the passion and potential of Mexico’s future leaders.”

Knovva Academy will continue its commitment to youth leadership, global citizenship, and cross-cultural understanding at its upcoming summits in Boston, USA and Cambridge, UK. Knovva looks forward to continue working with the public and private sectors in Mexico to further support innovative offerings such as the YLDA.

Knovva Academy is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and is the official knowledge partner of the Youth20 Summit Japan. For more information, visit https://www.knovva.com/.