OZ and Medallia Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Customer Experience

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OZ, a global consulting company enhancing customer experiences through digital wizardry, has announced a digital partnership with Medallia, the global experience management leader. The strategic partnership will enable both companies to deliver innovative digital customer experiences (CX) that drive business impact.

Medallia partners with leading digital and analytics agencies to combine decades of experience in customer engagement with conversion rate optimization and digital marketing in order to transform the customer’s digital journey. As a digital partner, OZ will leverage its agile approach to digital innovation alongside Medallia’s qualitative methodologies to create strategic, CX-driven solutions for customers across industries, including travel and hospitality, life sciences and health care, retail, technology, and financial services.

“Medallia is the leader in customer experience management, with a significant amount of the world’s leading brands trusting its Medallia Experience Cloud™ SaaS platform. We’re looking forward to layering our digital solutions and services on to Medallia’s platform to help businesses connect the dots between digital innovation and its impact on CX,” said Ric Cavieres, EVP, Markets and Consulting, OZ. “Our shared vision of relentlessly driving, measuring and improving upon experiences will allow us to better serve our customers.”

With over 20 years of experience creating digital solutions for customers, OZ has helped hundreds of companies improve CX while streamlining internal and external processes. The partnership with Medallia will encourage more two-way communications within organizations that are looking to improve and build on their digital offerings with CX in mind.

“OZ is quickly becoming the go-to agency for building interconnected digital solutions with a CX focus. We’re excited to work with them to create the ultimate digital platform for our customers to drive great experiences,” said Lee Pressley, VP, Global Alliances and Partnerships, Medallia. “As more companies seek innovative digital solutions to connect the dots across their customer and employee life cycles, our partnership with OZ will enable these separate ecosystems to thrive together.”

This June, Medallia and OZ will come together for two events to highlight the true impact of digitally transforming CX: Medallia’s Experience 2019 in San Diego, California from June 3 to June 5. and OZ’s first annual travel and hospitality CXDX Summit in Miami, Fla. on June 20.

To learn more about OZ, please visit FollowOZ.com. To learn more about Medallia, please visit Medallia.com.

About OZ

OZ is a leading global consulting company whose services and solutions transition companies to CX Using design thinking, analytics and AI, IoT, RPA, Cloud and their Innovation Labs; OZ drives digital innovation across the travel and hospitality, life sciences and health care, retail, consumer goods and financial services industries. To learn more, visit FollowOZ.com.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. Medallia has offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley, Buenos Aires, London, New York, Tel Aviv and McLean, Virginia. Learn more at www.medallia.com.