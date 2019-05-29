Infogain Wins Deal to Provide Robotic Process Automation to Japanese Multi-National Consumer Products Company

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions, is pleased to announce a deal with one of the world’s leading consumer products companies. The new client is an established brewing, distilling and retailing company in Japan, with annual revenues exceeding $19.2 billion and over 37,000 employees worldwide.

Infogain will establish a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Center of Excellence and automate certain business processes. Infogain’s solution will implement automation processes in its subsidiaries located across Asia including, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries.

Infogain’s automation solution, utilizing RPA capabilities will reduce manual time, errors, delays in processing and this will allow for its employees to take on more value-added tasks. In the long run, this will lead to increased productivity and future growth.

“We are thrilled to help one of the world’s leading consumer products companies begin their RPA journey. With our strong Automation Anywhere partnership and recent RPA implementations, our automation team will provide a comprehensive automation platform that drives business value in this cognitive era,” said Sachin Nagarajappa, AVP and Head, South East Asia.

Infogain’s Automation Practice has deployed over 350 bots to the technology, retail, travel and insurance industries. In addition to start-up kits for RPA fitment and adoption; and reusable automation frameworks, core activities cover – CoE blueprinting, bot development, bot testing, build CoEs and bot support. Infogain was one of the first to deploy and integrate Automation Anywhere’s RPA Platform to Google Cloud for a World Leading Digital Hospitality Marketplace, presenting this success story at Google Next’19.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with expertise in software platform engineering and deep domain skills in travel, retail, insurance and high technology. We accelerate the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence for our clients. For more information, visit www.infogain.com.