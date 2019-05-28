State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to Serve Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International network developer, SiFi Networks, will deliver a state-of-the-art fiber optic network in Fullerton passing every home and business in the city.

The Fullerton FiberCity™ network which is privately funded, built and operated by SiFi Networks will be an open access network enabling a choice of internet service providers whilst saving customers money on what will be one of the most reliable FiberCity networks in the USA.

The primary internet service providers on the network will be GigabitNow and Ting, both exceptional providers with excellent customer service levels and competitive pricing.

“ We are delighted to work alongside such great internet service providers who bring fantastic levels of customer service and tailored products and services giving customers much needed choice in Fullerton,” said Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of SiFi Networks.

Construction is expected to commence in June 2019 using a technique called micro-trenching which causes minimal disruption. Customers are able to pre-subscribe to service now with either Ting or GigabitNow. Pre-subscribers will benefit from the best deals; and the first homes will receive service before the end of the year.

“ Ting is excited to meet the people and the businesses of Fullerton and work with the community to bring the benefits of gigabit fiber Internet backed by a truly human customer experience,” said Ting CEO, Elliot Noss.

The Fullerton FiberCity project will provide a significant upgrade to internet speeds and accommodate a growing demand for data from next generation devices in local households and businesses. It will also facilitate new smart city initiatives in key government services, such as traffic control, street lighting and emergency services.

“ GigabitNow is excited to show the citizens of Fullerton what truly fast and reliable Internet is like. We don’t use bandwidth caps or sell our customer’s browsing data. Internet that is free from constraints and privacy worries – is how we feel the internet is meant to be,” said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow.

“ We are delighted to welcome SiFi Networks and its ISP partners GigabitNow and Ting to the city,” stated Fullerton City Manager, Ken Domer. “ Having a true fiber optic network passing every part of the city is an amazing opportunity for smart city applications, bringing competition to the city’s communication needs, and creating enhanced opportunities for economic development.”

For more information about the project, please visit www.fullertonfibercity.com.

About SiFi Networks: SiFi Networks is an international network developer that prides itself on innovative construction methods, financial modelling and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community-wide state-of-the-art fiber optic networks enabling internet service providers to deliver next generation applications including superfast internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi Networks’ highly experienced in-house team, it has partnered with established and award-winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector. For more information, visit www.sifinetworks.com.

About GigabitNow: GigabitNow provides communities of all sizes fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet without bandwidth caps—free from constraints and privacy concerns. GigabitNow offers a complete solution for the development, construction, operation and support of community-based gigabit fiber networks. One of the most experienced fiber-to-the-home internet providers in the United States, GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion Incorporated. IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com) is one of the largest privately held ISP and colocation providers in Washington state. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion offers a full range of services including managed data center and colocation services, custom cloud computing solutions, commercial fiber and ethernet connections, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology consulting for businesses with a national presence. For more, visit https://www.gigabitnow.com.

About Ting: Ting Internet, part of Tucows, is a quietly successful Internet company founded in 1993 that built its reputation delivering products people really want, and an outstanding customer experience. Ting builds, operates and provides service on fiber networks in select markets across the U.S., and has differentiated itself from its competition by offering crazy fast symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet access, a deep local presence and genuinely human customer support. Fullerton, Calif. will be Ting’s eighth market, and first in southern California. Learn more about Ting Fullerton here. For more information about Ting, visit https://ting.com/internet.