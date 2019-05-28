Brightlane Secures Funding for Market-Planned Growth

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightlane Corp. (OTCMKTS: BTLN) announced today the funding acquisition of £8,000,000 as part of its two-year, medium-term management plan in order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for the company's modern approach to specialty financing solutions. This funding helps strengthen the shift towards the service business to grow its property portfolio and formalize its pursuit of proprietary horizontal Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The funds are available for Brightlane to draw upon in multiple advances as required and will help cement its leadership in the specialty financing space.

“We are emboldened by this new funding to continue to pursue multi-tenant property and specialty financing opportunities, in addition to our expansion of our technology vision,” said Steve Helm, Brightlane’s chief executive officer. “Our excitement centers around the velocity that can now be achieved as this funding opens doors to a world of possibilities for us as a growth-focused company.”

Brightlane Corp. filed its 8K report today which discloses the agreement with Corporate Commercial Collections Limited. The 24-month loan facility is for the financing of working and capital expenditure with individual drawdown requests by the registrant. This validates the visionary approach of BTLN’s innovative specialty financing solutions.

About Brightlane Corp.

Brightlane Corp. (OTCMKTS: BTLN) is disrupting traditional methods of specialty financing and tenancy in the multi-tenant and affordable housing market sector through various rental, lease and right-to-purchase options. Brightlane has distinctive abilities, on a national scale, to execute the acquisition and effective management of right-priced, real property via its experienced management and strategic partners. For more information about Brightlane Corp., please visit http://brightlanecorp.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.