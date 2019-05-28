North Texas CEOs Pledge to Fund Hope Lodge Dallas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Cancer Society today announced its North Texas CEOs Against Cancer chapter will raise funds for a year of operating expenses for the Hope Lodge in Dallas, a free lodging facility for patients seeking treatment at any of Dallas’ premier medical centers.

Ground was broken earlier this month on the facility to be named the American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge. The lodge will be located on property donated by Baylor Scott & White Health, adjacent to its Baylor University Medical Center campus, and is expected to open in early 2021.

The American Cancer Society’s North Texas CEOs Against Cancer is a group of Dallas and Fort Worth-based executives committed to cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship for the benefit of their employees, families and the north Texas community. This fundraising is an effort to complement its ongoing cancer control work.

“Hope Lodge Dallas represents an opportunity for North Texas business leaders to expand our fight against cancer beyond our employees and their families and make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients in our community,” said James Frary, chairman of the North Texas chapter of CEOs Against Cancer and CEO of US Acute Care Solutions.

The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge capital campaign was conducted in collaboration with Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, with extraordinary support from generous individuals and organizations. Donations were received from philanthropists, civic leaders and corporate leaders.

“The American Cancer Society is committed to removing the emotional, physical and financial burdens that many cancer patients must face when they travel away from home for treatment,” said Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president for the American Cancer Society’s South Region. “Thanks to the generosity of partners and individuals who have stepped up to help with this project, we will soon be able to provide a home away from home for cancer patients allowing them to focus on what is important—getting well.”

Hope Lodge Dallas is expected to provide more than 18,000 nights of free lodging annually for cancer patients traveling to Dallas for cancer-related appointments. The 40,000 square-foot Hope Lodge facility will include 50 private guest suites and feature common living areas, dining room, laundry facilities, library, meditation room and outdoor garden. Patients and their caregivers will also have access to the current offerings of the American Cancer Society’s programs and services. To learn more or to make a gift to the CEOs Against Cancer’s pledge, visit the pledge website here.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About North Texas CEOs Against Cancer

North Texas CEOs Against Cancer are committed to the best practices in cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship to make a difference for their employees, their families and the broader North Texas community. The Chapter is affiliated with the American Cancer Society and includes executives and representatives from US Acute Care Solutions, the Dallas Housing Authority, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Bell, AT&T, AmerisourceBergen, ORIX USA, Oncor, McKesson Corporation, Bank of Texas, Cinemark USA, AMN Healthcare, the City of Dallas and the City of Fort Worth. Learn more at www.ceosagainstcancernorthtexas.com.