Battelle to Continue Support of Marine Corps’ Corrosion Prevention and Control Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corrosion of equipment can be a costly problem for the military, and with a recent five-year, $50 million task order, Battelle will continue to help the United States Marine Corps with its Corrosion Prevention and Control (CPAC) program.

The CPAC program helps maintain combat readiness by assessing, repairing, protecting and preserving thousands of tactical vehicles and pieces of ground support equipment. Battelle has supported the CPAC program during the past five years.

“Battelle’s holistic approach to CPAC ensures routine mission requirements are met and allows our client to focus on addressing the longer-term program requirements,” said Vinay Gadkari, Program Manager in the national security business unit.

Battelle serves as an integrator for many aspects of the program, providing programmatic support and subject matter expertise on a variety of technical issues. The team has assessed new coatings and corrosion prevention compounds that were under consideration, reviewed repair processes, created systems to more effectively preserve equipment, and identified where future investments could be made to enhance the CPAC mission.

The delivery team for this contract extends beyond the technical experts. The project involves the management of more than a dozen teams of subcontractors who perform corrosion assessments and repairs at Marine Corps locations around the world.

