Elev8 Hemp Signs New Distribution Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages as well as an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is thrilled to announce a new business relationship with distribution company TAPPY, LLC.

Elev8 Hemp is excited to be the first publicly traded company to offer both CBD infused ready-to-drink iced coffee and CBD infused ready-to-drink iced tea. Being an emerging brand with an intense focus on putting its product & brand in front of as many customers as possible, the Company is building a distribution network into gas stations and convenience stores. With this goal in mind, Elev8 Hemp chose to pursue this partnership because gas stations and convenience stores are imperative to the growth and lasting success of beverage products, especially growing beverage brands.

Convenience stores are extremely profitable centers because they are by and far the most common place for consumers to buy single-serve drinks. These kinds of encouraging market conditions are a compelling reason why the Company is pursuing these locations for its CBD infused beverages. This will be a significant factor in the continued growth of the Elev8 Hemp brand.

Ralph N. “Tappy” Smith, owner of the distributorship company TAPPY, LLC, said, “I am excited about providing both Elev8 CBD Lemon Iced Tea and Elev8 CBD Iced Coffee to our customers and want to thank Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp, LLC, for the opportunities our new business relationship presents in the strategic alliance between our two companies.”

Ralph “Tappy” Smith, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate in Physical Geography (BA class of ‘95), spent most of his 19-year career in the state capitol of Madison, WI as a Hydrogeologist for the State of Wisconsin Department of Commerce, PECFA (Petroleum Environmental Cleanup Fund Program). PECFA reimbursed for groundwater and drinking water and soil cleanup for gas stations, bulk plants and farms, and other real estate with a total of $1.6 billion reimbursed to taxpayers.

Because of Smith’s background in building relationships with local businesses, particularly gas stations and convenience stores, this burgeoning business partnership has the potential to skyrocket Elev8’s CBD infused beverage growth and shelf presence. Elev8 Hemp hopes to continue growing these kinds of strategic relationships to facilitate brand recognition and secure prominent store placement where our CBD beverages can thrive.

“We are very pleased to be adding TAPPY, LLC as one of our newest distributors,” said Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp Inc. “Ralph Smith, TAPPY, LLC’s owner, has developed many significant relationships in the very competitive gas station and convenience store industry and will be a great help in expanding the presence of Elev8 Hemp’s CBD infused beverages. Pallets are shipping to Madison, WI this week, and we anticipate him selling through that shipment rather quickly.”

Those interested in trying Elev8’s CBD-Infused ready-to-drink coffee and tea along with many other CBD-infused products can order on Elev8 Hemp’s website while those interested in understanding the benefits of hemp and CBD products can learn more here.

About Elev8 Hemp, Inc.

Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders — naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9 — so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best, and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.

