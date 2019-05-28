ADC Therapeutics Expands to Third Program Using Synaffix’s ADC Platform under Existing Agreement

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synaffix B.V., a Dutch biotechnology company focused on the advancement of its clinical-stage antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology for the development of best-in-class ADCs, announces that ADC Therapeutics has triggered a third target-specific license under its existing Commercial License Agreement dated October 2016.

This license provides ADC Therapeutics with the rights to Synaffix’s proprietary GlycoConnect™ site-specific antibody-drug conjugation and HydraSpace™ polar spacer technologies to develop and commercialize a third product candidate against a specific target.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix is eligible to receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments on a per-target basis. Further financial details were not disclosed.

Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix said:

“We are very pleased with our collaboration, the rapid progress made by ADC Therapeutics and the successive expansion to date. This third target-specific license taken out by ADC Therapeutics provides further validation of our ADC technology. Since we reached our license agreement, Synaffix’s GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technologies have continued to demonstrate their ability to generate exceptional ADC product candidates in terms of therapeutic index.”

“2019 has been a tremendous year so far for Synaffix. The first ADC Therapeutics product candidate generated using our technology reached the clinic in January 2019 and we have signed additional commercial license agreements with other partners – Mersana Therapeutics, USA and Shanghai Miracogen, China. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with our license partners, enabling their best-in-class ADCs and expanding our list of collaborations further.”

Notes to Editors

About GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™

The clinical-stage GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technologies enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability. GlycoConnect™ is the conjugation technology that exploits the native glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment. HydraSpace™ is the compact and highly polar spacer technology. These technologies can be applied directly to any existing antibody without any protein engineering and are compatible with all ADC payload classes.

The growing experience of Synaffix and its collaboration partners continues to confirm the ability of GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ to consistently generate ADCs that are more effective and better tolerated when compared to the three major clinical-stage ADC conjugation technologies.

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a Dutch biotechnology company that enables highly competitive ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect™ and the ADC-enhancing HydraSpace™ technology, the extension of the platform with toxSYN™ payloads provides a fully complimentary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop superior, proprietary ADC products.

The Synaffix platform comes with an IND-ready CMC package to support a rapid timeline to the clinic. Granted patents covering Synaffix’s technology provide end-to-end protection of the platform technology as well as resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing as exemplified through its existing deals with Shanghai Miracogen, Mersana Therapeutics and ADC Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.