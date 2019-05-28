Eros Now Announces Collaboration with Amazon Prime Music

ISLE OF MAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or “the Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced a partnership with Amazon Prime Music India. The collaboration will provide Amazon Prime Music in India access to Eros Now’s music content. This catalogue includes Hindi tracks from recent Bollywood blockbusters along with tunes from other Indian regional languages like Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali and Malayalam, among others.

Amazon Prime Music currently caters to numerous music aficionados in India at the cost of 129 INR per month (approximately US $1.85 per month). This content partnership will supplement Amazon Prime Music’s existing offering with the full catalogue of Eros Now titles from our premium catalogue of classics and new releases as well as new music being developed exclusively by Eros Now. The integration of both platforms will provide the highest quality audio music content to consumers in an ad-free environment. With this partnership, Eros Now Music will be available across all major streaming platforms worldwide. Such licencing models include minimum guarantees along with overflows calculated based on per subscriber and/or streams of usage.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, “ Eros Now’s legacy of entertaining the masses is well-known and our collaboration with Amazon Prime Music further strengthens our relationship with global audiences. Amazon Prime Music is a great value proposition to the Indian consumer, and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com