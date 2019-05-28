DENSO TEN and Cinemo to Address Next Generation Infotainment Systems

Cinemo‘s high-quality In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) solutions, including rear-seat and tablet-based multimedia, integrated connectivity, ultra-fast media management and cloud service integration, serve all operating system and hardware platforms and have been selected by 27 top car manufacturers and automotive companies for their current and future infotainment platforms. (Photo: Business Wire)

KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, have announced today that Cinemo and DENSO TEN, an internationally recognized manufacturer of car navigation, infotainment, and communication systems continue their collaboration on projects that set a benchmark in smart integration demonstrating a consistent choice in execution and robustness and enhance the quality of car head units.

High performance multimedia including ultra-fast media management, intelligent unified connectivity, and state-of-the-art projection automation such as Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto and Baidu CarLife, have been a mainstay of the DENSO TEN partnership over the past four years.

The projects between Cinemo and DENSO TEN offer a stunning array of dynamic and future-proof features that transform the digital cockpit into an interactive communication platform capable of delivering a smarter, richer, more interactive in-car experience.

“We are delighted that our relationship has deepened further since the first joint project back in 2015” said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo. “With technology in the car evolving at a rapid pace, the high re-usability and scalability of Cinemo’s multimedia middleware is proving to be a critical element in the integration process as we move towards a connected future”.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

