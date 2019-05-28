World’s Tallest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Over Texas

El Diablo, at Six Flags Over Texas, is the World's tallest coaster of its kind. At top speed, the ride completes a rotation in exactly 6.66 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, has unleashed a “devilish” attraction with the opening of the world’s tallest loop coaster—El Diablo. The park’s 14th coaster has added a sinister spin to the Spain section of the park.

“The Six Flags brand is synonymous with innovation at the highest level and we are excited to welcome another record-breaking attraction,” said Park President Steve Martindale. “This super-sized loop coaster features six inversions and the most hang-time of any coaster in the park. El Diablo packs a wicked punch and gives our Members and Season Pass Holders yet another new thrill to experience with family and friends.”

Towering a staggering 100 feet tall, El Diablo will boast a fiery red and orange theme and send riders back and forth, propelling them head over heels through a series of 360° revolutions. The coaster changes direction halfway through the ride cycle, leaving riders suspended upside down at the top of the loop for even more intense thrills.

El Diablo’s highlights:

World’s tallest coaster of its kind;

Six inversions;

32 seats in unique “face-off” design, with guests seated back-to-back and face-to-face; and

A pendulum style takeoff with multiple 360°degree revolutions around the 10-story loop

El Diablo opens to the public today, Tuesday, May 28. Six Flags Over Texas is now open daily. For more information, visit sixflags.com/overtexas.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available, featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com/overtexas and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

