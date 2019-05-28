West Coast’s First 4D Roller Coaster, Batman: The Ride Opens at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Now open at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Batman: The Ride serves as the headlining attraction for the new DC Universe themed area of the park that includes an incredible lineup of DC-branded attractions as well as new culinary and shopping options. (Photo: Business Wire)

Batman: The Ride at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, sends guests flipping head over heels on 4D winged vehicles that extend outside of the track. Face-off seats allow riders to face each other as they tumble through the ride.

VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC — today announced the opening of the park’s most innovative roller coaster to date, Batman: The Ride. On this new, state-of-the-art thrill, riders are suspended outward on either side of the track as the cars flip continuously throughout the experience. The cutting-edge coaster made its official debut during an exclusive, midnight opening event, attended by throngs of excited guests who were among the first to experience this groundbreaking roller coaster. Batman: The Ride is the park’s 11th coaster, more than any other theme park in Northern California.

“As the world leader in thrills, Six Flags continues to raise the bar to deliver the most unique and innovative experiences in the industry,” said Park President Don McCoy. “Batman: The Ride is a game-changer and is the perfect headliner for the DC Universe area of the park, which already features an incredible collection of rides and attractions based on the world’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains.”

Riders on this 4D wing coaster experience sensory overload as they flip head-over-heels at least six times along a weightless, tumbling journey with unexpected drops and vertical free-falls. Other highlights of this adrenaline-pumping coaster include:

One-of-a-kind onboard magnetic technology featuring smooth, head-over-heels free-fly flips, giving guests the feeling of weightlessness as they soar outside the confines of a traditional track;

4D winged vehicles that extend outside of the track and seat eight riders per vehicle;

Face-off seats that allow riders to face each other as they tumble head-over-heels; and

A 120-foot-tall, 90-degree vertical lift hill and two beyond 90-degree “raven” drops giving the sensation of freefalling.

Batman: The Ride is now open to the public and makes its home in the all-new DC Universe area of the park which features an incredible lineup of DC-branded attractions including: Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, Superman Ultimate Flight, The Joker, Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster, The Penguin Ride, and the newly reimagined The Flash: Vertical Velocity.

The area also offers a host of new food, shopping and entertainment options. Guests can pick up Super Hero and Super-Villain t-shirts and swag at The Daily Planet, The Joker Funhouse Shop, or the new Gotham City Gifts. For those super appetites, Quick Quenchers Refill Station, and Big Belly Burger, with mobile ordering, will be ready with hot, delicious food and icy cold beverages.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom features more than 30 rides and attractions, including unique, up close and interactive animal experiences. For more information, visit: sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com/discoverykingdom and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative division charged with strategically integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

BATMAN, JUSTICE LEAGUE, SUPERMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)