Delray Eye Associates Enters Strategic Partnership with EyeCare Services Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delray Eye Associates (“DEA”), one of the leading comprehensive eye care providers in South Florida, has entered into a strategic partnership with EyeCare Services Partners Management, LLC (“ESP”), the leading national provider of integrated eye care services, effective May 24. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Following the transaction, all DEA shareholders and several associate providers will become ESP shareholders.

Delray Eye Associates, located in Delray Beach, is a multi-subspecialty eye care practice with nine fellowship-trained physicians including board certified ophthalmologists in every subspecialty of ophthalmology and optometry. Supported by approximately 50 highly trained staff, their goal is to provide each patient with the latest in comprehensive eye care in an efficient and friendly private practice environment. DEA’s catchment area covers three counties in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach) with over 14,000 patients treated annually.

As part of ESP, DEA will continue to be led by co-managing partners Drs. Steven Rosenfeld and Daniel Jewelewicz, who have been with DEA for 34 years and 20 years, respectively. Dr. Rosenfeld is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and an Associate Examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Rosenfeld is a fellowship-trained cornea and refractive surgery specialist who currently serves as a Voluntary Professor on the clinical faculty at the prestigious Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine. Dr. Jewelewicz is a fellowship trained glaucoma specialist who holds faculty positions at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine as well as the Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University and has taught ocular surgery at the renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. He currently serves on the board of the Glaucoma Research Foundation.

“We are very pleased to join the growing ESP family of eye care practices,” said Dr. Rosenfeld. “ESP stands out as an industry leader for its high-quality practices, dedication to quality patient care and the strategic vision of its management team.”

Dr. Jewelewicz added: “We are excited to partner with ESP to continue to grow our presence in the South Florida market and be part of the geographic consolidation in the state of Florida. ESP’s management expertise and capital resources will ensure we continue to be leaders in the markets we serve.”

“Our goal at ESP is to work with the best practices and to support their continued growth and success,” said George Neal, Chief Executive Officer of ESP. “We welcome the physicians and staff of Delray Eye Associates to the ESP family.”

Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of ESP, added: “This superb practice complements our existing business in Florida, which includes five Florida Vision Institute locations and two Katzen Eye Care and Laser Center locations north of Delray Beach, as well as five Mid Florida Eye Center locations northwest of Orlando in Mt. Dora, Leesburg, Wildwood, Summerfield, and The Villages. We plan to continue building our comprehensive eye care platform in Florida and other markets we serve in the months and years ahead.”

Provident Healthcare Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to DEA.

ABOUT EYECARE SERVICES PARTNERS

ESP is creating the nation’s leading integrated eye care services company, in both quality and scale, by consolidating market leading ophthalmic and optometric practices and their affiliated ambulatory surgery centers. With over 200 providers and nearly 100 practice and surgery center locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, ESP provides a patient centric model that delivers outstanding care and quality outcomes through its network of providers and staff enabled through a comprehensive array of best-in-class technology, processes, and managerial infrastructure.

To learn more about ESP or inquire about employment opportunities, visit http://www.espmgmt.com/ or call 844-377-6468.