NVIDIA Deploys the New Cadence Protium X1 Platform to Accelerate Software Development of Large-Capacity GPUs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that NVIDIA Corporation has deployed the Cadence® Protium™ X1 FPGA-Based Platform for early software development to accelerate the development of its large-capacity GPUs for gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), automotive and other market segments. The Protium X1 platform provides NVIDIA with a data center-optimized system that enables multi-MHz speed for early software development, hardware/software regressions and full system validation. It also offers NVIDIA scalable performance, optimal capacity, faster bring-up and advanced debug capabilities.

“The Protium X1 platform is enabling us to develop our large GPU designs on FPGAs for the first time,” said Narendra Konda, director, hardware engineering at NVIDIA Corporation. “We chose to adopt the Protium X1 platform because it allows us to accelerate firmware and software development as well as system integration, which results in time-to-market and product quality gains.”

The Protium X1 platform is part of the broader Cadence Verification Suite. It further extends the innovation within the Cadence Verification Suite and supports the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy by enabling system innovation through early software development. For more information on the new Protium X1 platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/ProtiumX1.

