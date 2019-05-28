DryLog Joins Rapid Ocean Response Emergency Response Network, Meeting U.S. SMFF Regulations

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Ocean Response Corporation (“RORC” or “the Company”), a marine emergency response service operating throughout the continental U.S., today announced that DryLog Ltd. (“DryLog”), a subsidiary of international Ceres Shipping Ltd. engaged in dry bulk shipping, has joined the RORC emergency response network. As a member, DryLog will have access to an always-available, contractually-obligated network of emergency response vessels that facilitates compliance with the U.S. Coast Guard's Salvage & Marine Fire Fighting (SMFF) regulations that address marine firefighting resources.

“Safety is our most important priority, and, joining the RORC network bolsters our marine firefighting capabilities, enhancing safety and providing compliance with U.S. maritime laws,” said a spokesperson of DryLog. “Our ships transport millions of dollars of goods in and out of U.S. ports every year and partnering with RORC provides a level of confidence and security we never had relying on ‘vessels of opportunity’ to protect our vessels and crews.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with a shipping group that traces its origins back to the 1800s and is a known leader in the maritime industry” said Nick Nedeau, CEO, RORC.

RORC’s network consists of high-speed response boats operating from ports covering the entire continental U.S. coastline. The network is in a 24/7 state of readiness to supplement existing Vessel Response Plans capable of delivering surveyors and marine firefighters within the time frame required by the SMFF regulations.

The United States Coast Guard (“USCG”) recently issued an advisory reminder to all vessel owners operating in and around the continental United States regarding the SMFF regulations. USCG advised that relying on ‘if available’ marine response assets does not meet the intent of the regulations. The SMFF regulations require Vessel Owner/Operators to have always-available, contractually obligated, marine firefighting vessel response networks capable of responding within the required timeframes.

The USCG recently began requiring vessel owners to produce evidence that their SMFF contracts are adequate and reminded vessel owners that the burden of compliance rests with them and not the contracted or sub-contracted service provider.

For further information on the USCG Advisory for Vessel Owner/Operators please visit: https://mariners.coastguard.dodlive.mil/2018/11/15/11-15-2018-evaluation-and-activation-of-salvage-marine-firefighting-resources/

About Ceres Shipping Ltd. / DryLog Ltd.

Ceres Shipping Ltd is a privately held company, engaged in investments in the shipping industry. One of the major areas of its shipping operation is the transportation of dry bulk commodities through its subsidiary DryLog Ltd. Throughout its history, Ceres Shipping Ltd has invested in most sectors of marine transportation, including chemical carriers, crude oil carriers, container vessels, passenger vessels and LNG carriers.

About Rapid Ocean Response Corporation

Rapid Ocean Response Corporation (RORC) is a marine emergency response service operating throughout the continental United States (CONUS). RORC has developed an expert, high speed, always-available vessel response network.