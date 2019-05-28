ATUM Licenses Exclusive Access to Proprietary Gene-Coding Algorithm for Plant-Based Recombinant Protein Expression to Medicago

NEWARK, Calif., & QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATUM, a Newark, California-based leader in the development of protein expression technologies, announced today the exclusive licensing of gene-coding algorithm GeneGPS® to optimize protein expression in Nicotiana benthamiana to Medicago, a global leader in the development and production of plant-derived vaccines and therapeutic proteins. The gene design technology was developed using ATUM’s patented gene optimization algorithm that combines design of experiments (DoE), exact empirical measurements, and machine learning tools to accurately predict the preferred gene sequence.

“The ATUM GeneGPS technology has continuously demonstrated robust and predictable protein expression in our Proficia® plant-based manufacturing platform,” said Marc-André D’Aoust, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Innovation at Medicago. “Combining our proprietary transient protein expression technologies with the GeneGPS algorithm results in unprecedented productivity in the generation of VLP vaccine and antibody candidates.”

Claes Gustafsson, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of ATUM, added: “The impressive and unique technology platform put in place by Medicago to quickly provide vaccines through plant-based protein production provides a new exciting tool to improve human health. We are pleased to have worked with Medicago to reach their goals by developing and licensing to them exclusive access to the proprietary Nicotiana benthamiana gene design GeneGPS platform.”

About GeneGPS®

ATUM’s patented GeneGPS® technology eliminates bias, incorrect assumptions, and flawed optimization strategies in gene design by focusing on what has been experimentally demonstrated to improve expression. GeneGPS® begins with a training set of systematically varied synthetic gene variants, whose expression is experimentally tested in a target host. The expression data is analyzed using machine learning to develop a gene design algorithm for that host. Genes designed using GeneGPS® reliably outperform genes designed using alternative methods.

ATUM has built GeneGPS® optimization algorithms for many bacterial, yeast, insect, plant, fungal, and mammalian expression hosts, and continues to improve and develop GeneGPS® for novel expression hosts.

About Medicago

Medicago is a Canadian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with more than 400 employees in Canada and the United States. Medicago’s mission is to improve global health outcomes by leveraging innovative plant-based technologies for rapid responses to emerging global health challenges. For more information: http://www.medicago.com

About ATUM

ATUM offers an integrated pipeline of tools including gene design, optimization and synthesis, expression vectors, and platforms for protein and cellular engineering and production. The company exploits the dependence of biological activity on well-designed sequences. ATUM’s tools and solutions are fueling the transformation of biology from a discovery science to an engineering discipline. By collaborating with our clients, ATUM accelerates breakthroughs and moves research further faster. For more information please visit: https://www.atum.bio.