Tetra Tech Wins $25 Million Anacostia River Sediment Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the District of Columbia (DC) Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) awarded the Company a $25 million contract for technical support services for assessment and remediation of contaminated sediments in the tidal portion of the Anacostia River, a heavily urbanized river flowing through the nation’s capital. Tetra Tech will support assessment and restoration activities at sites throughout the District as part of large-scale efforts initiated by the DC government to revitalize the river and the surrounding communities to promote a more sustainable urban environment.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will further define areas of sediment contamination in the Anacostia River and begin design of the remedy using predictive modeling, field sampling, and data analytics. Tetra Tech scientists also will conduct investigation, risk assessment, and remedial activities at sites throughout Washington, DC, to support the DOEE with its mission of protecting human health and the environment.

“Tetra Tech has provided outstanding technical support to the DOEE for the past six years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue delivering innovative solutions to return the Anacostia River to swimmable and fishable condition which will benefit DC residents, visitors, and neighboring communities.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 18,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.