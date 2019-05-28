White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides Financing for United Medical Systems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“White Oak”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to refinance United Medical Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “UMS”), a portfolio company of New State Capital. The Company is a leading provider of shared medical services primarily in the form of mobilized equipment solutions in urology.

“UMS’s breadth of urologist and medical facility relationships make it uniquely positioned to not only strengthen its core business but also grow through providing additional service offerings,” said White Oak’s Managing Director Ross Eldridge. “We are excited to partner with New State Capital to invest in a company with such a strong customer base and high retention rate.”

UMS and its urologist partners have performed more than 1,000,000 procedures in over 1,400 medical facilities throughout the US, Canada and South America. The Company delivers advanced technologies and cost-efficient solutions for physicians. This includes equipment for procedures in lithotripsy, laser lithotripsy, MRI Fusion prostate biopsy and other procedures in urology.

About United Medical Systems

Founded in 1988, UMS United Medical Systems strives to provide the highest quality shared healthcare service programs for Urology. Partnering with physicians and medical facilities nationwide, UMS consistently delivers advanced technologies and cost-efficient solutions. UMS allows physicians access to the latest technology while simultaneously providing best in class support Image specialists and convenient services such as flexible scheduling. For more information, visit http://ums-usa.com/

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“WOHCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments. As a lender with large pools of capital to deploy, WOHCF generally holds its full loan positions to maturity.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.