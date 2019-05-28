Medically Home® Group Raises $10 Million Towards Its Series B Funding

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medically Home® Group, Inc., a technology-enabled services company, today announced that Cardinal Health has made an investment in Medically Home’s Series B Round to support scaling efforts and to realize a common vision of enabling cost-effective, patient-centric care. This strategic investment for Medically Home from Cardinal Health and other investors, illustrates the rapid movement in the market for innovative value-based models.

Medically Home’s Virtual Hospital transforms patients' homes into temporary hospital units, enabling advanced medical care at bedside. Delivering acute care directly in patients' homes unleashes new market forces to serve patients, their families, their healthcare providers and payers. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to Medically Home’s clinically-validated program to deliver an improved patient experience while reducing costs.

“The Virtual Hospital is the next step in the evolution of our health care system. Many at-risk and at-capacity providers of care are looking for alternative care delivery sites to reduce unsustainable infrastructure costs,” said Richard Rakowski, Chief Executive Officer of Medically Home Group. “Our model has been successfully treating patients for two years and the time to scale has come. Tailwinds are growing for our Medically Home program because the market is demanding creative, high quality, cost-effective solutions. More and more providers are embracing strategies to enable virtual capacity that can substitute for its traditional inpatient settings.”

About Medically Home Group

Medically Home Group is a technology-enabled services company that provides the clinical Intellectual Property, Technology Platform, Mission Control Telemedicine Command Center and acute rapid response clinical services that allows medical providers to safely shift advanced medical care from hospitals to patients’ homes. Through the company’s commitment to creating superior experiences and outcomes for patients, their families and healthcare stakeholders, Medically Home Group is leading the charge in innovation of the delivery of healthcare. For more information on Medically Home Group, please visit https://www.medicallyhome.com/

Linked In

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Newsletter