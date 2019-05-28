Tymeshift Selected to Join Zendesk Suite Ready Program that Provides Special Offer to Zendesk Suite Customers.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tymeshift, a workforce management solution built for the modern age, today announces its participation in Zendesk’s invitation-only Suite Ready Program. Tymeshift’s WFM solution was built exclusively for Zendesk, whose Suite provides an omnichannel solution that offers everything you need to enable conversations with customers to flow across channels seamlessly. Zendesk paves the way for customers to use other apps, including Tymeshift, by opening their APIs and encouraging innovative additions to their platform.

The Suite Ready Program provides Zendesk Suite subscribers with the chance to receive three months for free when they subscribe to any of Tymeshift’s annual plans. Tymeshift joins an outstanding group of companies in this exclusive program including Lessonly, MaestroQA, Geckoboard, ADA, Atlassian Statuspage and Stella Connect.

By using Tymeshift, companies can streamline their scheduling, gain insight into their agents’ activities in real time, forecast their staffing needs, and track the metrics that will help them achieve their service targets and KPIs. Tymeshift is designed to be an easy to use, yet powerful, workforce management solution that allows you to run your entire support organization. Tymeshift integrates seamlessly with Zendesk Support, Chat, and Talk, making it easy for current customers to utilize and intuitive for agents to adopt into their daily routines. The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. With this vote of confidence from Zendesk, Tymeshift will become even more accessible to Zendesk’s client base and ensures that Support teams are well staffed.

“It’s awesome to watch how our relationship with Zendesk has evolved and grown over the years. They put innovation and ingenuity at the forefront of their products and partnerships, and the Tymeshift team is really excited to be included in this new program. It’ll give us a chance to show even more organizations why Tymeshift is the WFM they just can’t live without,” said David Birchmier, Tymeshift Founder and CEO.

“The integration with Tymeshift has allowed us to focus more time on coaching and growing the team,” shared Tymeshift customer Ashish Patel, Director of Customer Success Operations at Bill.com. “We’ve cut our scheduling time from two and a half hours a week to 60 minutes.”

Additional Information About Tymeshift:

Website: https://www.tymeshift.com/

Pricing Details: https://www.tymeshift.com/pricing/

Webinars: https://www.tymeshift.com/webinars/

About Tymeshift

Founded in 2017, Tymeshift is an omnichannel workforce management (WFM) tool that is made exclusively for Zendesk. With a quick setup and intuitive interface, Tymeshift helps customer support teams transparently manage their workforce to make agents more efficient and managers more engaged. Tymeshift has offices in the United States, Serbia, and Portugal. Learn more at https://www.tymeshift.com/.