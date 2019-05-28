Sterling Awarded a $33 Million Kaufman, TX Highway Project

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Texas Sterling Construction Co. (“TSC”) was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation to reconstruct an eight mile portion of Texas State Highway 34 near Kaufman, TX. The $33 million project entails the reconstruction of an existing two-lane roadway into a new two-lane roadway with shoulders and includes the demolition and replacement of five existing bridge structures. The project is scheduled to commence in July of 2019, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2022.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO, commented, “This project award is a great example of the types of projects we target in the Texas heavy highway market as it aligns well with TSC’s core competencies including asphalt and bridge construction. This stretch of State Highway 34 is becoming increasingly more congested as nearby Dallas-Fort Worth continues to grow in population, so our efforts in adding shoulders and replacing bridges will provide commuters a safer roadway for years to come.”

Sterling, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

