Discover Global Network joins forces with Sage to expand in the UK and Ireland

RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, has signed an agreement with Sage, a market leader in cloud business management solutions, that provides cardholders more options to pay at key hospitality and retail merchants throughout the UK and Ireland.

The agreement with Sage Pay gives Discover Global Network cardholders, which includes Discover, Diners Club and affiliate network cardholders, more options to pay for purchases whether it’s in-store or online. Merchants will now be able to provide additional payment options and reach a wider base of customers.

While traveling internationally, 48 percent of Discover cardholders* changed their merchant or spend behavior if their payment type was not accepted.1

“Discover Global Network cardholders have spent more over the past year at merchants in the United Kingdom and Ireland and we expect to see that continue,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. “Working with companies such as Sage Pay allows us to continue increasing the number of places where our cardholders are able to shop and use their card.”

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service to our customers and their customers,” said Seamus Smith, executive vice president payments and banking at Sage. “Adding Diners Club International, Discover and affiliate cards acceptance to our Sage Pay payments portfolio will give our customers greater choice and allow partners to expand their international reach. We are delighted be partnering with the Discover Global Network team.”

Discover Global Network has over 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

*Discover cardholders who have travelled internationally in the past 18 months prior to April 2018

1 C+R Research Study of 3,000 Discover Cardholders, April, 2018, commissioned by DFS Services LLC