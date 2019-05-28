Shift Technology Teams with Accenture to Enable Seamless Fraud Detection in Guidewire’s Claims-Management Solution

PARIS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift Technology, a provider of AI-native solutions for the global insurance industry, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have integrated FORCE, Shift’s fraud detection technology, into Guidewire’s ClaimCenter claims-management solution.

Deployed in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, FORCE applies advanced artificial intelligence and data science to an insurer’s claims and claims-related data to automatically detect potentially fraudulent claims. By analyzing vast amounts of data from multiple sources, FORCE dynamically generates a fraud score for each claim that indicates how suspicious the claim is, contributing factors, and how the claim could be investigated. The technology also delivers contextual guidance for investigation and resolution.

“There’s a marked effort by forward-thinking insurers to continue modernizing their processes and procedures, and fraud detection is clearly the next frontier,” explained Jérémy Jawish, CEO and co-founder of Shift Technology. “A seamless integration between claims management and fraud detection adds significant new efficiencies, which ultimately results in greater overall customer satisfaction.”

The integration of FORCE into Guidewire ClaimCenter enables insurers to resolve non-fraudulent claims faster by making real-time assessment of the risk of fraud during the entire lifecycle of a claim — including at first notice of loss (FNOL), during any relevant updates, at payment, and even on demand. Automating an insurer’s claims can accelerate claims processing, significantly reduce operational costs and improve the insured’s customer experience.

“We use innovative solutions to help insurers accelerate their digital transformations,” said Nicolas Pireaux, a managing director in Accenture’s Insurance practice. “The integration of FORCE into our cloud-hosted implementation of Guidewire ClaimCenter will help insurers improve and accelerate the claims process, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.”

