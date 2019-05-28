Easterly Government Properties Acquires 137,679 SF FBI Field Office in New Orleans, Louisiana

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that it has acquired a 137,679-square foot Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Office in New Orleans, Louisiana (“FBI - New Orleans”).

FBI - New Orleans is a four-story single tenant facility located on a 6.6-acre site chosen by the government that houses the FBI’s New Orleans Division, which oversees federal operations in all of Louisiana, including six satellite offices in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. This build-to-suit construction was originally completed in 1999 and renovated in 2006 and is 100% occupied by the FBI until August 2029 under a non-cancelable remaining lease term of 10 years. Additionally, the GSA has an option to renew the lease for an additional 10-year term, expiring in 2039.

Serving under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, the FBI provides primary domestic intelligence, investigative and law enforcement services on behalf of the United States. The FBI protects and defends the nation against such threats as terrorism, political corruption, white-collar crime, organized crime, cyber-attack and violent crime. As a member of the U.S. Intelligence Community and the leading arm for U.S. counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and criminal investigations, the FBI employs approximately 35,000 people and has an annual budget totaling approximately $9.2 billion, based on fiscal year 2019 data.

The FBI - New Orleans field office meets the Interagency Security Committee, or “ISC” Level IV requirements and includes a number of security features, including a security crash traffic barrier, 24/7 security, a visitor screening center, and bullet resistant interior walls, doors, and roof.

“Owning a mission critical building with cash flows backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government is the exact way we look to grow the portfolio,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s CEO. “Accretive acquisitions like FBI - New Orleans define the growth strategy for Easterly.”

Easterly Government Properties now owns nine of the 56 FBI field offices and is the single largest private owner of FBI field offices in the country.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

