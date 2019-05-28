M Science Partners with Dataprovider.com to Bring Internet Technology Data and Analytics to the Investment Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, today announced an exclusive partnership with Dataprovider.com, the premier database of indexed web data. Through this partnership, M Science clients will be able to access key insights from data around internet-connected devices, software solutions, payment platforms and infrastructure providers.

"We are excited to partner with Dataprovider.com to provide real time insight across new verticals such as internet technology, cloud, enterprise software, payments and connected devices (IoT)," said Michael V. Marrale, CEO of M Science. "Dataprovider.com's expansive structured database combined with M Science's industry expertise, research and analytics capabilities provides unmatched visibility for our clients. We continue to help our clients navigate the entire alternative data ecosystem - from analyst assisted raw data manipulation with M Science Data Advisory services, to written research with M Analysis and curated data solutions with M Data."

M Science clients will have direct access to Dataprovider.com data sets, including structured and indexed data on over 280 million domains and a "Stocks" portal with summarized company data trends. M Science will utilize these data sets for investment research and data solutions in the software, payments, and advertising verticals. This new partnership continues M Science's efforts to surface data-driven insights across many companies in the consumer, technology, and industrials industries.

"We have been exploring the financial markets as investment managers have shown interest in our data from the largest global website panel to support their investment decisions," said Marc Noet, co-founder of Dataprovider.com. "Our expertise in data collection, combined with M Science's clear expertise in alternative data-driven research and analytics, will yield actionable investment ideas from day one."

"After vetting dozens of data offerings, we are delighted to partner with the most holistic web-indexed data source in the industry," said Spenser Marshall, Senior Analyst at M Science. "Dataprovider.com's data breadth and update cadence will fuel expanded and enhanced M Science research coverage, particularly in the technology sector."

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

About Dataprovider.com

Managing various sources of information, whether market trends or alternative data, it is crucial to govern effective decision-making. Dataprovider.com offers a structured and searchable data index that contains information from over 280 million domains on the internet. With its historical data it has become the largest database of website panel information available.