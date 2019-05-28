Small Business Banking Solutions Provider, Autobooks, Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been chosen by Autobooks for public relations services.

The Detroit-based company makes it simple for businesses to get paid and manage their finances within a financial institution’s existing digital banking channels. By simplifying how small businesses accept payments, send invoices, pay bills and automate accounting, financial institutions can build stronger relationships, grow deposits, and better compete against leading financial institutions and non-bank providers.

Steve Robert, co-founder and CEO of Autobooks, said, “We saw a need in the market for small business services; companies ranging from gig-economy and lifestyle businesses, to micro, small and medium businesses wanted a single solution for accounting and payments from a provider they know and trust – their financial institution. We have built a solid foundation of more than 25 financial institution clients and are positioned for significant growth in the years to come. Partnering with William Mills will help us drive the awareness and sales leads we need to meet our aggressive growth goals.”

Financial institutions can win back small business engagement through business payment innovation. As a payment facilitator (payfac), Autobooks enables businesses to seamlessly accept multiple forms of payments, which satisfies customer preferences without the hassle of using multiple providers.

Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency, commented, “Autobooks is driven by a team of industry veterans that have built strategic partnerships with major core and digital banking providers, as well as technology partners like Microsoft. We are proud to represent the company and help them share the value proposition they bring to the marketplace.”

About Autobooks

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that integrate within a financial institution’s digital experience. Through Autobooks, banks and credit unions can become a digital destination for small business owners, helping build stronger relationships, grow deposits and identify opportunities to increase fee income. Please visit www.autobooks.co to learn more.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology, insurance, healthcare and retail technology industries. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.