Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited to rebrand the 665-room Hotel VIC on the Harbour to Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong by the third quarter of 2019. This will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the Greater China region, joining the brand’s inaugural property in Asia, Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo which opened in 2018.

Tailored for socially connected guests seeking shareable moments, the hotel’s social areas and food and beverage concepts were designed by Hong Kong-based architect and interior designer, Andre Fu while the 665 harbor-view guestrooms feature designs from Hirsch Bedner Associates. Spread across two towers, the property features an all-day dining concept, specialty restaurant and bar, bakery, gym, and an outdoor swimming pool on the top floor. Connected to the Harbour North shopping complex which offers many boutique restaurants, shops and an entertainment center, the hotel is part of a large-scale waterfront integrated development consisting of a hotel, retail shops, serviced apartments, luxury apartments and a waterfront promenade. The development is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We are delighted to grow our relationship with our anchor owner Sun Hung Kai Properties with this exciting project in Hong Kong after our successful collaborations with Park Hyatt Hangzhou and Hyatt Centric Minhang, Shanghai,” said Stephen Ho, president of Greater China, global operations, Hyatt. “We look forward to introducing the Hyatt Centric brand to Hong Kong and providing more distinctive experiences to our guests. With the hotel’s convenient waterfront location and proximity to cultural and leisure hotspots, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong will be an ideal base for savvy, in-the-now guests to explore all that this dynamic gateway city has to offer.”

“We decided to work with Hyatt after careful consideration and are excited to debut the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Greater China. The Hyatt Centric brand’s young and dynamic profile will fit perfectly with the vibrant neighborhood. The hotel benefits readily from the landmark integrated development with the premium residential towers of Victoria Harbour and the retail complex of Harbour North, which, together with the hotel’s retail space has a total area of over 200,000 sq ft. Guests will also enjoy the new magnificent waterfront garden promenade and the lifestyle offerings within the hotel’s quintessential Hong Kong neighborhood,” said Tasos Kousloglou, chief executive officer of the Hotel Division of Sun Hung Kai Properties. “By joining hands with Hyatt, we will be able to leverage its world-class knowledge, excellence in food and beverage, wealth of hospitality experience, and global marketing and sales network to make Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong the preferred choice for socially-connected travelers and locals. We will also reach a broader audience of savvy travelers worldwide and elevate guest experience.”

Following the brand ethos to connect guests to the heart of the action so they never miss a moment of adventure, the hotel is located in the dynamic North Point district on the eastern side of the Hong Kong Island. Enjoying a prime waterfront location with panoramic views of the Victoria Harbour, the hotel is also within walking distance from the North Point MTR Station and the North Point Ferry Pier which both provide a convenient cross-harbor commute. The newly opened Central-Wanchai Bypass reduces the travel time to the city’s center to less than 10 minutes, giving guests easy access to Hong Kong’s financial district. The hotel is also near the Causeway Bay and Quarry Bay precincts known for their vibrant culinary, entertainment and art scenes. A passionately engaged team will be on hand to provide local, expert recommendations across the city.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) is committed to “Building Homes with Heart”, through developing premium quality projects for residential, office and retail purposes as well as offering first-class customer-focused service over the years. Since its listing in 1972, SHKP has built many distinctive projects that become landmarks reflecting the growth of Hong Kong and define the city as a major international metropolis. The Group is now one of Hong Kong’s leading property developers. Its International Commerce Centre, the tallest building in Hong Kong, forms the stunning Victoria Harbour Gateway with Two IFC on the Central waterfront. The Group’s Hotel Division now has 13 properties in operation, consisting of its own Royal brand series as well as those run by international chains.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

