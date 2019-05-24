For Five Coffee Coming to Washington, D.C. Metro and Boston, MA.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For Five Coffee is partnering with Carr Properties to bring specialty coffee and great food to Carr’s buildings in the Washington, D.C. Metro area and Boston, MA. The first of three locations will open at King I located at 1800 Diagonal Road, in Alexandria, VA in October 2019; followed by a location at 2311 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, VA in November 2019, and 200 State Street in Boston, MA at the end of the year.

Commenting on the partnership, President and Co-founder Stefanos Vouvoudakis said, “we feel we bring best-in-class experience when it comes to specialty coffee. We believe that this partnership is the next step in progressing both our companies’ vision of hospitality experiences within the corporate environment. The synergy between both companies made the decision very easy to partner up and bring our version of specialty coffee and food to the Washington D.C. Metro area and Boston, MA.”

Oliver Carr, CEO of Carr Properties said, “We are excited to bring For Five Coffee to our buildings. Carr Properties is committed to fostering a strong sense of hospitality in the workplace through best-in-class amenities, and this partnership will allow us to continue to offer our customers quality food and beverage options.”

The three locations will house For Five Coffee’s unique coffee program along with its signature food options from Executive Chef Scheyla Acosta, in a relaxing atmosphere ideal for those looking to dine in. Additionally, a wide range of carryout items will be available for breakfast and lunch, including For Five Cookies, sandwiches, and salads. For Five Coffee will continue its expansion around the world, with more locations opening in the coming year in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Virginia, Boston, Chicago, and Athens.

About For Five Coffee

For Five Coffee is a micro-roasting facility based in Queens, New York. Founded in 2011 by two best friends from Queens - Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos - who wanted to introduce specialty coffee by New Yorkers for the world, For Five thrives on the energy of the city it calls home and the worldwide relationships and experiences it has garnered through the years.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust focused on creating value for its shareholders through the ownership, acquisition, and development of high-quality office properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, MA. The company currently owns a portfolio of 16 commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.3 Million SF as well as a pipeline of five development projects that include: The Wilson and Elm Development in Bethesda, MD; Signal House in the Union Market area of Washington, D.C.; and One Congress in Boston, MA. Upon completion, these projects will add 2.4 Million SF of trophy-quality office space to the company’s portfolio. The company is continuing to expand its portfolio through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C. and Boston, MA areas.