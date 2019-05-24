Kadiant and STE Consultants Agree to Partner

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kadiant, a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to partner with STE Consultants, a pioneer provider of ABA services in both center and home-based settings. The partnership will mark the fourth addition to Kadiant this year, following its investments in Central Valley Autism Project (CVAP), Kids Overcoming (KOI), and Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS). The agreement with STE Consultants is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the partnerships are not being disclosed.

STE Consultants was founded in 2004 by Sarah Trautman-Eslinger. Since inception, STE Consultants has delivered ABA services in the home, school, and community as well as through telehealth programs to more than 2,000 families across Northern California, Portland, OR and Vancouver, WA. In addition to her work at STE Consultants, Trautman-Eslinger has spearheaded practice management and ABA-focused public policy campaigns across the country. Trautman-Eslinger also serves as the current President of the Board of Directors of the California Association for Behavior Analysis (CalABA) for the 2016-2019 term, is on the Board of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), and has led regional, national, and international conference workshops and panels focused on practitioner issues and health insurance reform.

“I am so proud of the quality of services, clinical innovation, and client relationships that STE Consultants has developed in our 15 years of operation,” said Trautman-Eslinger. “As I explored how to further the value-based work STE Consultants has provided over the years, I was excited to hear about the vision behind Kadiant. I could not have found a better partner, cultural fit, or organization for my team to join.”

“STE, under Sarah’s tireless leadership, has consistently demonstrated that it is an organization with a strong emphasis on its clients and people. They live their values of integrity, passion, collaboration, and creativity every day and Sarah and the team have given back to the field of ABA in so many ways,” said Lani Fritts, CEO of Kadiant. “Their culture and passion for excellence and innovation are perfectly aligned with Kadiant’s vision, and we are excited to partner with this great team.”

Trautman-Eslinger will continue as an advisor to Kadiant. The STE Consultants team will work closely with CVAP, KOI, and IBS to share best practices and integrate operations and services across the Kadiant organization.

About Kadiant

Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience. For more information, visit https://kadiant.com/.

About STE

STE Consultants was founded in 2004. For 15 years, STE Consultants has established itself as a leading provider of ABA services throughout Northern California. Founded in Oakland, California, STE partners with families in the Bay Area, Solano County, and Sacramento regions and has expanded its service network to include Portland, OR and Vancouver, WA. At its core, STE Consultants strives to create meaningful behavioral, social, and academic outcomes for individuals of all ages and offers services in homes, schools, community settings, company-operated clinics, as well as telehealth services. For more information, visit www.steconsultants.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $104 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Vida Ventures

Vida Ventures is a next-generation life sciences investment firm founded in 2017 by a group of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and investors passionate about building and funding breakthroughs in biomedicine. Together they form an independent, bold investment group bound together by a simple word – life. Its mission is to bring science to life and advance transformative biomedical innovations that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. Vida has a bicoastal presence and currently manages approximately $355 million. For more information on Vida Ventures, please visit www.vidaventures.com, on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @Vida_Ventures.