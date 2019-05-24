3M Open Fund Names Science Museum of Minnesota and National Park Foundation Two of Its Three Primary Beneficiaries

BLAINE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M Open officials announced today that the Science Museum of Minnesota and National Park Foundation will receive donations from the 3M Open Fund. The support will help the Science Museum of Minnesota fulfill its mission of science, education, and equity. The grant to the National Park Foundation will support a variety of national park programs for kids across the state of Minnesota, inspiring the next generation of outdoor stewards. Earlier, it was announced that the tournament will assist the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. These gifts and support are made possible through the newly established 3M Open Fund that seeks to celebrate Minnesota community charities, who improve the lives of children and young adults through science-based education and youth development programs.

The 3M Open, a premier stop on the PGA TOUR, will take place the first week of July at the TPC Twin Cities. One of its primary goals is to enhance the quality of life in the community.

The Science Museum’s main goal is to share the power and potential of science.

“The Science Museum is thrilled to be a part of the inaugural 3M Open,” said Alison Rempel Brown, president and CEO of the Science Museum of Minnesota. “Science is everywhere, and the golf course is no exception. From the biomechanics of the players’ swings to the engineering of their equipment, science is at the heart of the game. We’re grateful to 3M for their longstanding support of our mission to share the power and potential of science, and we’re looking forward to bringing our signature brand of science education and engagement to the tournament.”

National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and to connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history.

“The 3M Open’s support bolsters the National Park Foundation’s critical work to expand the community of national park champions,” said Stefanie Mathew, vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. “Connecting kids and young adults to parks opens up a whole new world of opportunities for them and helps to inspire the next generation to care for these treasured places.”

The University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital saves lives and changes outcomes for thousands of children in Minnesota and around the world.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, a champion for University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, will extend his role to become an official ambassador for the 3M Open. As part of his activities, Rudolph will compete in the Wednesday Pro-Am as well as visit with patrons, corporate partners and PGA TOUR players throughout the week.

“The 3M Open is truly golf that matters,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M’s senior vice president of corporate affairs. “Not only does this tournament feature the world’s best golfers, but more importantly it’s a platform to make a positive impact in our community.”

“These three organizations are exceptional in what they do to make our community, region and places beyond a better place for us all,” said Peter Mele, 3M Open Tournament Director. “As we prepare to bring the best PGA TOUR players in the world to our community, we have this opportunity to assist others thanks to the support of the fans, the nearly 2,000 volunteers and numerous corporate partners of the 3M Open. This is one of our main objectives throughout the year, not just one week.”

To purchase tickets to the 3M Open, July 1-7, 2019 at TPC Twin Cities, visit the tournament’s website: www.3MOpen.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About the 3M Open

A PGA TOUR event, the 3M Open inaugural event will take place July 1–7, 2019, at the TPC Twin Cities. Managed by Pro Links Sports, the tournament benefits local programs through the 3M Open Fund. For more information, please visit www.3mopen.com. Follow the 3M Open at facebook.com/3MOpen and on Twitter @3MOpen.

About University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

Ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital provides a broad range of more than 55 pediatric programs and specialties, including surgery, imaging, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, cardiac and oncology services, blood and marrow and organ transplantation, and more. Our innovative approaches and affiliation with the University of Minnesota has led to several firsts, including the first successful pediatric blood marrow transplant, infant heart transplant in Minnesota and cochlear ear implant surgery for a child. Learn more about the lifesaving work taking place at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital at www.mhealth.org/childrens.

About Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota is one of the state’s most popular museums, with a reach that extends well beyond its riverfront location in downtown Saint Paul. It serves hundreds of thousands of people each year with its engaging exhibits, breathtaking giant screen films, and unique special events. Science Museum education programs touch students in all of Minnesota’s 87 counties each year, and its research programs span the globe. For more information, visit www.smm.org.

About National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.