Eros Now Partners with Tata Sky to Make Eros Now Content Available on Tata Sky Binge

ISLE OF MAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Tata Sky to make Eros Now content available on the Tata Sky Binge platform. The massive library of Eros Now, which consists of over 12,000 movie titles, original series, music videos, short format content (Eros Now Quickie) and more, is now available on Tata Sky Binge – a unique platform by Tata Sky that brings digital content on to your TV.

Tata Sky Binge is accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition, an exclusive and unique offering that will allow subscribers to stream digital content from multiple apps along with Eros Now which boasts of original series, vast library of movies, and music on the television sets. Tata Sky Binge is available to all Tata Sky subscribers at just 249 Rupees per month. This partnership of Tata Sky Binge and Eros Now will cater to a wide set of underserved audiences and will further enhance the consumer viewing experience.

Commenting on the development, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, “ For us, customer experience trumps everything else and it is our endeavour to partner with brands that share our ethos of great storytelling on any platform. This alliance will further strengthen our relationship with the viewers who will receive access to the massive content library of Eros Now, consisting of more than 12,000+ movie titles, original content and lots more.”

Speaking about the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said, “ Tata Sky has always been committed to bringing the best entertainment to the big screen, powered by the finest technology and packaged in the most user-friendly interface. We are now extending the superior ‘Tata Sky experience’ to the world of apps with Tata Sky Binge. We are sure that this unique partnership with content apps will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes.”

Eros Now, the premium online video streaming platform, can now be accessed on television screens by Tata Sky Binge subscribers.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now.

For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering.

To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Tata Sky:

Tata Sky Limited ('Tata Sky') is a joint venture between the Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox. Incorporated in 2001 and launched services in 2006, Tata Sky is India's leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services. With the objective of connecting to the best content in the world on any budget, any screen, anytime and anywhere, Tata Sky was the first to launch multiple products and services that redefined the subscribers viewing experience in the country. Tata Sky has been a pioneer in the HD Set top box category having significant market share in the category. It has been continuously adding new channels and platform services across various genres and languages to beef up its content offering to cater to all segments of the audience. Tata Sky currently has its footprints spread across 2 lakh towns with over 18 million connections in India.

For more information on Tata Sky, visit www.tatasky.com & watch.tatasky.com