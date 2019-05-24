SEI Partners with Vested EMEA to Elevate European Profile

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global investment management firm SEI has selected Vested, a leading integrated financial services communications firm, to expand its profile across Europe.

Vested was selected following a competitive and extensive search by SEI, which drives change within the investment management industry. SEI manages, advises and administers $945 billion in hedge funds, private equity, mutual funds worldwide. The firm sought a strategic partner to support elevating its UK and European profile, and bolster all areas of the business. SEI’s brief includes PR and influencer relations across the firm’s asset management, wealth management, and investor relations businesses.

“In our agency search, finding a firm that specialises in financial services was a key priority,” said SEI’s Global Head of Communications Leslie Wojcik. “We were impressed by Vested’s deep knowledge of our space and the evidence of their commitment and creativity stood out throughout the process. They have brought a fresh perspective, and from the outset, are a strong cultural fit for SEI.”

Both firms are committed to rigour and efficiency in the workplace, and finding smart, data-driven solutions for tough problems. The firms share a mutual appreciation for imaginative, vibrant ideas and concepts, pushing boundaries and leaving lasting impressions.

“SEI and Vested share a passion for financial services, key to which is understanding financial behaviour and technology. Both businesses view the nexus of these areas as critical to driving results - making the partnership an outstanding cultural fit for both organisations,” said Elspeth Rothwell, CEO of Vested UK.

About Vested

Vested is an integrated communications firm that is at the front of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency was recently ranked number five for global top financial PR firms by O’Dwyers and nominated for Agency of the Year by the Holmes Report. Vested’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action. The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations,financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

*As of 31 March 2019.