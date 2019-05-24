All Nippon Airways' New Airbus A380 Aircraft Take Flight with Mobil JetTM Oil 387

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExxonMobil announced today that All Nippon Airways (ANA) is now using Mobil JetTM Oil 387 in the engines and generators of the airline’s newly purchased Airbus A380 wide-body aircraft. The synthetic high performance capability turbine engine oil will help enable ANA’s new route between Tokyo, Japan, and Honolulu, Hawaii, which began service on May 24, 2019.

Rated a 5-star airline by Skytrax for six consecutive years, ANA’s use of Mobil Jet Oil 387 in the Airbus A380 builds on more than two decades of partnership with ExxonMobil in supplying high quality lubricants for ANA’s aircraft fleet.

“As ANA continues to modernize its fleet, we take pride in knowing that Mobil Jet Oil 387 will provide exceptional performance and reliability for ANA’s newest long-haul route,” said Ali Bakr, global aviation lubricants sales manager at ExxonMobil. “Our continued partnership with ANA is not only a testament to the strong performance of Mobil Jet Oil 387, but also to our team’s aviation technology leadership and expertise.”

Following more than a decade of development and performance evaluations, Mobil Jet Oil 387 is one of the most widely tested oils on the market, featuring custom-made esters and unique additives that help deliver the most advanced turbine engine oil that ExxonMobil has ever produced. Mobil Jet Oil 387 is known among leading airlines and equipment manufacturers for its outstanding deposit control, oxidative stability and seal compatibility.

“ExxonMobil has served as a credible and reliable partner that provides us with high-quality lubricants, paired with exceptional technical expertise, to help us keep our aircraft running smoothly for our valued customers,” said Toshio Nomura, vice president of procurement at ANA. “That’s why we trust their recommendation to use Mobil Jet Oil 387 for our newest flight route.”

Mobil Jet Oil 387 is produced at ExxonMobil’s state-of-the-art Port Allen aviation lubricants plant near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 90,000-square foot facility is equipped with advanced production technologies designed to enhance product quality and integrity, including in-line blending, high-speed quart line and flow-through racking systems. ExxonMobil also recently became the first petroleum products company to receive the Zero Waste to Landfill Silver Validation from UL for its global lubricants operations, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing its commercial and retail customers with more sustainable lubricant choices.

To learn how using Mobil Jet Oil 387 can help your business, visit www.mobiljetoil387.com.

