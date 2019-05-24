Albuquerque Launches Scooter Share Program With Zagster and Spin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zagster, the industry’s leading operations platform for the micro-mobility sharing economy, and Spin, the e-scooter startup backed by Ford Motors, announced today that they have launched a scooter sharing program in Albuquerque. The scooter share program is part of a bigger effort by the city, which has supported a multi-modal, micro-mobility program to provide more options for its residents and visitors to get around the city without a car.

At launch, there are 250 scooters available at more than 30 stations throughout the city. By July 1, there will be 750 scooters available in Albuquerque, which complements the City’s endeavor of Vision Zero, a global road traffic safety effort that aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all. The city already has a vibrant Pace pedal bike program operated through a partnership between Rio Metro Regional Transit District and Zagster.

“Albuquerque is proud to offer multi-modal transportation options in the City,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, who has supported the e-scooter program through sponsorship of legislation that set forth rules and regulations based on national best practices for e-scooter operations. “The pedal bike program has been an enormous success and we are confident Albuquerque residents and visitors alike will find the scooters to be a convenient, quick, and affordable way to go short distances within the city, supporting local businesses along the way.”

Zagster, which will handle the operations for the program, has found that there is a place for multiple mobility options within communities and that they can co-exist and complement each other in any community. Trips on shared micro-mobility vehicles more than doubled from 2017 to 2018, with 84 million trips taken in 2018, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). In addition, the spectacular growth in scooter ridership is not cannibalizing other forms of micro-mobility. In fact, bicycle ridership grew by nine percent last year compared to 2017.

“Zagster has had a long-standing presence in the city of Albuquerque and we are thrilled to expand our shared transportation options by offering scooters within the city,” Dan Grossman, CEO, Zagster, said. “The effort is indicative of Albuquerque's forward thinking on getting people out of cars and using alternative modes of transportation to get around the city, patronizing local businesses and exploring Albuquerque’s amenities. The city is at the forefront of offering multi-modal micro-mobility programs to its residents and we applaud its efforts.”

Said Ben Bear, Chief Business Officer, Spin, "We look forward to launching Albuquerque in partnership with Zagster, whose proven operations will form the backbone of a well-oiled, dockless scooter-share program. New Mexico offers an excellent climate for micro-mobility, and we're excited to see how consumers take to them, while optimizing for a safe, convenient, and joyful experience."

About Spin

Spin operates electric scooters in cities and campuses nationwide, bringing sustainable last-mile mobility solutions to different communities. Recognized for its consistent cooperation and collaboration with cities, Spin partners closely with transportation planners, community groups, and university administrators to bring dockless mobility options to streets in a responsible and carefully orchestrated manner.

Backed by Ford and based in San Francisco, Spin is a diverse team of engineers, designers, urban planners, policymakers, lawyers, marketers and operators with experience from Y Combinator, Lyft, Uber, local and federal government, academia, and the transportation advocacy world. Spin was known for launching the first stationless mobility program in Seattle, and has since expanded to become the exclusive electric scooter partner in mid-sized cities like Coral Gables, Florida, as well as one of a few permitted scooter operators in large cities like Denver, Detroit, Washington, D.C, and Los Angeles.

About Zagster

Since 2007, Zagster has been at the forefront of the micro-mobility revolution. We know that the promise of micro-mobility is anchored in world-class operations. As such, Zagster offers turnkey operations and support services for any micro-mobility product. We strive to make shared mobility work within communities large and small. We currently operate more than 250 micro-mobility vehicle shares across 35 states. We understand that although the scooters, pedal bikes and e-bikes are swappable, the professional service operations are not. At Zagster, we help communities and partners build and operate best-in-class solutions. Let us be your ride. Visit us at https://www.zagster.com/ and on Twitter @zagster.