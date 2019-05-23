NeurologyLive® Launches ‘Understanding Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis and the Recent Advances in Management’

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeurologyLive®, a digital and print multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Understanding Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis and the Recent Advances in Management.” The video series welcomes several physician experts in the field of amyloidosis who will discuss the diagnosis of hATTR amyloidosis and use of the new therapeutic options, as well as provide a practical perspective on how recent data impacts their clinical practice.

“Hereditary amyloidosis is passed down from generation to generation. The gene mutation is caused by an abnormal transthyretin protein made in the liver that misfolds to form amyloid,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of NeurologyLive®. “During this cutting-edge video series, our experts come together to discuss treatment for and management of patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis.”

This NeurologyLive® “Peer Exchange” panel features four distinguished experts: Dr. John L. Berk, assistant director of the Amyloidosis Center at Boston University School of Medicine, as moderator; Dr. P. James B. Dyck, head of the Peripheral Nerve Research Laboratory and a professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic; Dr. Akshay Desai, medical director of the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Failure Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; and Dr. Michael Polydefkis, professor of neurology and director of the Cutaneous Nerve Laboratory at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The “Peer Exchange” series begins with a discussion of the clinical manifestations of hATTR amyloidosis and how they differ from wild-type ATTR amyloidosis. The experts also provide an overview of the diagnostic work-up for hATTR amyloidosis polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy, including the differential diagnosis of more commonly seen neuropathies. Additional segments assess currently available treatments options, including orthotopic liver transplant and recently approved TTR gene-silencing therapies, as well as targets for investigational treatments in the pipeline for community physicians treating hATTR amyloidosis.

