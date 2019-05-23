DEFY Makes Pole Position – The First Season-Long CBD Sponsorship in IndyCar Paves the Way for Professional Sports

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEFY lives up to its name as it launches nationally this week - defying the limits of CBD and professional sports. DEFY has partnered with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 and the remainder of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, earning pole position for the CBD industry. It’s a historic moment for racing, professional sports, and the countless supporters of CBD. DEFY becomes the first CBD partner to qualify in a major auto racing event.

DEFY, the first CBD-based performance drink, employs a scientific, patented process that removes ALL THC making the drink completely focused on health and wellness. ZERO THC prepares the way for a safe and credible introduction to professional athletics and everyday life.

DEFY has a proprietary blend of performance-spectrum hemp extract along with essential vitamins and minerals designed to help restore and revitalize your body. DEFY places a tremendous amount of weight on research and development, compliance by their suppliers and vendors to ensure rigorous quality standards for the product line is met. DEFY’s proprietary performance-spectrum hemp extract delivery mechanisms are designed to maximize bioavailability.

Pro-Footballer, Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis and co-founder of DEFY, commented at their national launch in Denver, Tuesday, May 21st, “Precision in racing is the same as rigorous science. Margins of winning - or defeat - are the result of research and teamwork. The partnership with Arrow SPM was a natural fit. The fact that we’re socializing CBD in an acceptable, non-taboo way, is really the gateway to widespread acceptance. That’s our goal. To take CBD from the shadows and be a defying force for athletes. I’m an evangelist because it’s worked for me as well. I hope everyone out there with pain, stress and recovery issues will view CBD through the lens I have.”

For DEFY to become a partner of Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, it had to be approved by INDYCAR, which requires partners within the series to meet certain standards, such as the brand must not produce, market or advertise marijuana-based or cannabis products not derived from hemp. DEFY’s branding will be seen on the Honda-powered cars driven by James Hinchcliffe and Marcus Ericsson, the Nos. 5 and 7 Arrow SPM machines.

“They went through all the layers of testing to show it is a legitimate sports drink with CBD,” Arrow SPM Co-Owner Sam Schmidt said. “This is a booming market, so to be on the ground floor with them is very exciting.”

Beau Wehrle, DEFY CEO and co-founder added, “DEFY has created an entirely new segment in the CBD industry, we believe it will influence professional athletics and we believe it will improve everyday lives.”

DEFY teaming up with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports is iconic. The partnership is perfect as both align in the fields of team, precision, science and, of course, sheer willpower to defy on and off the track.

The drink is available at www.drinkdefy.com.

DEFY

DEFY is located in Denver, CO. In 2017, Terrell Davis first used hemp extract to recover after a workout—and it changed his life. Through it, he was able to recover faster between workouts and achieve a level of locked-in focus that helped him defy the challenges that hold athletes back: his injury history, his overworked muscles and the deteriorating effects of age. Inspired to share these benefits with all athletes, Terrell and his team embarked on a mission to launch DEFY.

DEFY is the world’s first mainstream hemp extract performance beverage built specifically for athletes. Formulated to aid in rapid muscle fiber recovery and clear-headed, hyper-focused training, DEFY delivers naturally derived performance, recovery and rejuvenation for every kind of athlete. And with research still only scratching the surface of hemp extract’s potential, we’re only just beginning to DEFY the Everyday.

About Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Established in 2001 and owned by former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson, along with major support from Arrow Electronics which has partnered with the organization since 2015, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (Arrow SPM) currently competes in the NTT IndyCar Series. With a storied history in the Indy Lights Series with over 70 wins, over 70 pole positions and seven championship titles, the Indianapolis-based team has also found success in IndyCar with six wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and five poles claimed overall, as well as three top-five finishes in the championship points standings. For more information, please visit spmindycar.com.