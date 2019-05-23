U.S. Xpress Announces Partnership with Operation Freedom Dogs as Part of Military Appreciation Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (the “Company”), the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced a partnership with Operation Freedom Dogs, a Chattanooga-based nonprofit organization that provides disabled combat veterans with a service dog at no cost.

Through the partnership, U.S. Xpress will provide Operation Freedom Dogs with funding for service dog adoptions and training programs. The partnership is the latest addition to U.S. Xpress’ ongoing military initiatives, and couples the Company's Military Appreciation Month efforts.

“With almost nine percent of our workforce comprised of veterans, U.S. Xpress proudly supports and values the experience, commitment and work ethic of veterans from all branches of service,” commented Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress. “Through our partnership with Operation Freedom Dogs we can play a part in helping combat veterans transition back to civilian life.”

As part of Military Appreciation Month, the Company also participated in Chattanooga’s 70th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade, the Chicago Memorial Day Parade, and attended a career fair at Fort Hood.

Named a Military Friendly employer by Viqtory for three consecutive years, U.S. Xpress has numerous military initiatives that aid veterans who are transitioning to careers in the transportation industry. Programs include the Company’s Post 9/11 GI Bill® Apprenticeship Program for drivers and shop technicians, as well as an advanced rate of pay program that allows veterans with CDL licenses to start at the same rate of pay as a driver with two years of experience.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.