AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings for National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of National Lloyds Insurance Company (National Lloyds). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” of American Summit Insurance Company (American Summit), National Lloyds’ affiliate. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. National Lloyds and American Summit are domiciled in Dallas, TX and are subsidiaries of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) (NYSE:HTH), a financial holding company based in Texas.

The ratings reflect National Lloyds and American Summit’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s concern over the companies’ deteriorating risk-adjusted capitalization due to significant dividend payments to its parent company in recent years. Risk-adjusted capitalization has declined due to an aggressive capital management strategy implemented by HTH. AM Best expects the parent company to support the operating companies if needed.

National Lloyds has experienced frequent and severe weather-related events in recent years that have driven the volatility in underwriting results, a reflection of geographic concentration of its book of business. In addition, the company continues to report above-average expenses related to investments in technology and a number of one-time expenses from the relocation of its office to Dallas, TX.

American Summit reported an operating loss in 2018 due to severe weather events; however, in past years the company reported generally positive operating results generated by favorable underwriting profitability and steady but significantly reduced investment income, other income and capital gains.

