Maya Virtual Selects H5 Data Centers for Cloud Computing Location

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced that Maya Virtual has deployed its IT architecture to the H5 Data Centers edge data center at 505 Marquette Avenue in Albuquerque. The expansion furthers the growth of Maya Virtual’s custom cloud platform operating in certified, top-rated colocation facilities.

"Albuquerque's tech and telecom sectors are growing fast and we want to be part of that. As part of our expanding cloud services network, Albuquerque will be an excellent hub for digital media services in the Southwest region and beyond," said Dan Fry, Founder and CEO of Maya Virtual. "We are excited to be working with H5 Data Centers and look forward to everything the partnership will help bring to the Albuquerque area."

The relationship between Maya Virtual and H5 Data Centers facilitates growth and expands the product offerings for H5 Data Centers' customers and prospects. Maya Virtual develops cloud software and infrastructure automation for ISPs, managed service providers, and IT organizations around the world.

Albuquerque Edge Data Center Highlights:

225,000 SF carrier hotel and office building with significant access to a variety of fiber and network access providers

The top point of interconnection in New Mexico

505 Marquette serves a strategic role for communications in Albuquerque and throughout the Southwest

"505 Marquette is Albuquerque's most interconnected access point," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Cloud service providers and content companies increasingly require low-latency access to networks and digital partners. Due to its geographic location and affordable operational costs, Albuquerque is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth."

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.H5DataCenters.com.

About Maya Virtual

Maya Virtual, Inc. is a cloud computing company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded in 2015, Maya Virtual develops cloud software and infrastructure automation for ISPs, managed service providers, and IT organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.mayavirtual.com.