Association for Corporate Growth of Orange County Bestows the Innovation Award to Silverado

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silverado received the prestigious Innovation Award from the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) of Orange County on May 19. The ACG is an international organization dedicated to fostering sound corporate growth. The award is given to ‘a company that uses innovation to differentiate itself in the marketplace and drive the success of its business.’

Silverado’s core vision is to give quality of life to people with memory-impairing diseases, their families and associates. The award recognized Silverado’s internationally known, evidence-based Nexus® program. This non drug approach has been shown to improve quality of life, cognition and function for many persons in the earlier stages of living with dementia. In fact, research has shown that participants showed a 60 percent improvement in cognition when compared to those without such treatment.

“Nexus® is a strength-based, brain-health program that is unique to our industry,” said President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Loren Shook. “Our culture is founded on the principle of ‘love is greater than fear’ and one of the eight tenants of that culture is innovation. Nexus® is driven in that spirit by teams of skilled and compassionate caregivers with a desire to change the way the world cares for people with cognitive decline. Unlike other programs, the main side effect of our Nexus® program is fun.”

The program was founded on mounting research that there may be ways to slow the progression and change the pathologies of many common dementias, giving individuals an increased quality of life and the possibility of more precious, fulfilling moments with family and loved ones. Each Silverado community combines world-class clinical care – supported by around-the-clock licensed nurses, a one-to-one staff to resident ratio, and a designated physician medical director, in a welcoming and engaging social model environment.

About Silverado

Silverado is Great Place to Work-certified. Founded in 1996, our goal is to enrich the lives of those with memory loss and to change how the world cares for people with cognitive decline and patients on hospice care. Silverado has grown to become a nationally and internationally recognized provider of memory care assisted living and hospice services that provides residents and patients with utmost dignity, freedom and quality of life. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.